Awesome spiral staircases designs

When it comes to designing a circular staircase, we need to first figure out the height of the space that we are working with. This is the space between the first floor and the second floor. It's important to know this as we need to know where the stairs will start and where they will end.

The steps of the stairs will each have what we call a footprint, which is defined by the size of each step and the height, distance and space between each step.

We must first take into account the size of each step, where our foot should fit comfortably when going up or down the stairs. Because of the nature of the staircase, each step will probably transition from a narrow to a wide shape, kind of like a leaf-shape or a triangle. The narrowest point is where the axis or centre of the staircase is, while the widest point will be where the railing is. It is recommended that the middle of each step should not be less than 25cm, while the widest part should be about 60cm. You don't want the stairs to be so narrow that you fall down them because your feet don't fit!

In terms of the distance and height between each staircase, you want people to be able to climb the stairs comfortably. Take the space between the two floors and divide it up by the number of stairs you'll need. There shouldn't be more than 17.5cm between each step. You also don't want the lower steps, which will become wider, to be more than 80cm wide. Space for the railing also needs to be taken into account.

With these measurements, you should be able to study your space and work out how the circular staircase will fit into it.