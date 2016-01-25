​The Real Fantasy House

Whether it’s a two-room apartment in Paris or a four-storey mansion in Los Angeles, homify 360° loves discovering the noteworthy pieces of the architectural world. Today’s discovery takes us to Argentina to a house that is the epitome of stylish dreams.

It possesses all the qualities we love in a house: modern, edgy, large, and exquisitely decorated. It was conjured up by the professionals of BARQS Bisio, an architectural company with no less than three decades of experience, so we can rest assured that this creation was born out of extreme skill and artistic knowledge.

The house is characterised by its very serene external presence: it’s straightforward (almost minimalist) in its approach, yet does not hold back when it becomes time to present the decadent luxuries that most of us only dream of…