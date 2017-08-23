14 ways to free up space in your bathroom

The bathroom doesn't need to look cluttered and untidy if you plan your storage and layout properly. These 14 fantastic bathroom ideas are inspirational, from the colour scheme to the decor and even the lighting… all of which enhance a spacious looking design. Interested? Well, continue reading this homify feature and you'll be amazed by these gorgeous bathrooms that are chic and sleek. Let's take a look!
Include a hotel detail by rolling your towels and storing them in an easily accessible spot, such as under the drawers.
You don't need bulky units in your bathroom to add a flair for the fancy. This minimalist design is perfect and elegant.
Think about what amenity is necessary in your bathroom, and go for a spacious layout without a bath tub.
A wooden bathroom counter with simple storage shelves is awesome, especially is space is limited.
Plan your bathroom space to include stylish drawers and shelves that blend in with the rest of your decor.
Keep your toiletries on a pretty wooden shelf instead of a bulky vanity.
Repurpose an old ladder with a coat of paint to create hanging storage for towels.
Create the illusion of a larger bathroom with a brilliant skylight.
A vertical garden inside the bathroom is fresh, revitalising and attractive, while the niche in the wall is a modern storage option for your lovely shower.
Marble wall tiles, white fixtures and even stylish lighting, how's that for upgrading a bathroom?
A spacious shower with a rain experience is fantastic, especially if the bathroom is petite.
Dramatic rugs, plenty of natural design and an ensuite layout makes this bathroom a breathtaking option for modern homeowners.
Keep all those towels and toiletries in a simple cube storage and you won't have to worry as you step into the shower.
Baskets for dirty laundry ensures that a bathroom looks stylish, even when its laundry day. Have a look at these 11 simple tricks to give your bathroom a magazine look.