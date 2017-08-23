Your browser is out-of-date.

14 ways to free up space in your bathroom

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Modern bathroom
The bathroom doesn't need to look cluttered and untidy if you plan your storage and layout properly. These 14 fantastic bathroom ideas are inspirational, from the colour scheme to the decor and even the lighting… all of which enhance a spacious looking design. Interested? Well, continue reading this homify feature and you'll be amazed by these gorgeous bathrooms that are chic and sleek. Let's take a look!

1. For the towels

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Include a hotel detail by rolling your towels and storing them in an easily accessible spot, such as under the drawers.

2. Less is more

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

You don't need bulky units in your bathroom to add a flair for the fancy. This minimalist design is perfect and elegant.

3. No bath tub, no problem

CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Modern bathroom
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

Think about what amenity is necessary in your bathroom, and go for a spacious layout without a bath tub.

4. Simple shelves

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Classic style bathroom
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

A wooden bathroom counter with simple storage shelves is awesome, especially is space is limited.

5. Planned

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

Plan your bathroom space to include stylish drawers and shelves that blend in with the rest of your decor.

6. For the toiletries

Main Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Main Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Keep your toiletries on a pretty wooden shelf instead of a bulky vanity.

7. Ladder it

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Tiles Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Repurpose an old ladder with a coat of paint to create hanging storage for towels.

8. Light shine in

Lee Ann & Marcus' House, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern bathroom
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

Lee Ann & Marcus' House

www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

Create the illusion of a larger bathroom with a brilliant skylight.

9. A bit of green

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
Gabriela Pereira

Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira

A vertical garden inside the bathroom is fresh, revitalising and attractive, while the niche in the wall is a modern storage option for your lovely shower.

10. Similar hues

Diseño de Baño Pequeño, Gabriela Afonso Gabriela Afonso Modern bathroom White
Gabriela Afonso

Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso

Marble wall tiles, white fixtures and even stylish lighting, how's that for upgrading a bathroom?

11. Spacious shower

bathroom Studio Do Cabo Industrial style bathroom
Studio Do Cabo

bathroom

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

A spacious shower with a rain experience is fantastic, especially if the bathroom is petite.

12. Drama and light

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

Dramatic rugs, plenty of natural design and an ensuite layout makes this bathroom a breathtaking option for modern homeowners.

13. At hand

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Keep all those towels and toiletries in a simple cube storage and you won't have to worry as you step into the shower.

14. Basket case

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Main en-suite

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Baskets for dirty laundry ensures that a bathroom looks stylish, even when its laundry day. Have a look at these 11 simple tricks to give your bathroom a magazine look.

​This modern Asian home is perfect for relaxation
How would you free up space in your bathroom?

