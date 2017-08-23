Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 cladding ideas for bathrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Architettura & Servizi by falper, Architettura & Servizi Architettura & Servizi BathroomDecoration
Loading admin actions …

You're looking for new ideas to spruce up that old and outdated bathroom, but aren't sure where to begin. Well, in this homify feature we look at bathroom wall cladding ideas that are sure to upgrade unsightly walls in no time. There's a variety of cladding materials available for bathrooms and this handy guide will help you choose which of the 10 ideas will suit your space most. It's a rather effective method of water-proofing the walls, whilst at the same time ensuring that they look great. Wall cladding is easy to install and maintain, long-lasting and elegant, but let's take a look at bathroom panels ideas that will add sophistication to your bathroom.

1. Wooden look

CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Modern bathroom
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

We simply adore the modern appeal of this bathroom, with its wooden cladding ideas it can instantly have a contemporary feel that is texture and eye-catching. The entire room is decorated in a slate grey colour, with incredible attention to detail. 

2. Stone splendour

Umbau EFH Buchrain, MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur Modern bathroom
MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur

MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur
MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur
MALMENDIER Innenarchitektur

Cladding for bathrooms has changed dramatically in recent years. Bathroom wall cladding ideas include using stone-like textures to enhance a space, opt for this neutral colour and see how well it goes with a darker wooden vanity unit.

3. Modern and natural

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Bathroom panel ideas include the modern, sleek and natural look of wood. In this image we see wooden cladding ideas and how it can decorate a whole bathroom, from the walls to the floor and even the counters. It has a warm design that looks like wood, but is in fact entirely cladding. 

4. From the seaside

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

Jo Downs
Jo Downs
Jo Downs

This minimalist bathroom design with an eclectic charm has genuine wood cladding on the walls. Here we see fused glass fish adding brilliance to a seemingly boring bathroom. The sea-side inspiration is one if those awesome bathroom cladding ideas that are perfect for an eclectic yet modern home. 

5. Scandinavian

あおいやね, 尾日向辰文建築設計事務所 尾日向辰文建築設計事務所 Eclectic style bathroom
尾日向辰文建築設計事務所

尾日向辰文建築設計事務所
尾日向辰文建築設計事務所
尾日向辰文建築設計事務所

This Scandinavian design is yet another one of those wooden cladding ideas to pay attention to. It feels like and looks a bit like a sauna, but the cladding creates an illusion that the ceiling and windows are located higher than they actually are. 

6. Beach hut

H's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Classic style bathroom
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

Enjoy that beach hut vibe with bathroom panel ideas that incorporate simplicity and bright illumination. The wooden cladding has been whitewashed, but that doesn't mean the natural hue of the wood isn't visible. Clever cladding for bathrooms can alter the decor completely.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​ 7. Contemporary and clean

Architettura & Servizi by falper, Architettura & Servizi Architettura & Servizi BathroomDecoration
Architettura &amp; Servizi

Architettura & Servizi
Architettura &amp; Servizi
Architettura & Servizi

The bathroom genuinely doesn't get much more contemporary than this, clean lines that could not be more in sync with each other, sensational lights and of course wooden cladding on the walls. The design is well thought out and the layout takes full advantage of the space available.

​8. Modern mosaics

Contemporary Bathroom and Lighting homify Modern bathroom
homify

Contemporary Bathroom and Lighting

homify
homify
homify

Tiles can also be included as one of those bathroom wall cladding ideas that don't quit. Mosaic tiles add a retro vibe that is wonderful and easy to clean. 

9. Marble effect

Mieszkanie MiM, 081 architekci 081 architekci Minimal style Bathroom
081 architekci

081 architekci
081 architekci
081 architekci

Marble is a costly material to install in any room, let alone the bathroom. Yet, this cladding for the bathroom walls adds a luxurious, expensive and sophisticated effect to a modern home.

10. Patterned

homify Country style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Textures and patterns adds a different effect to the walls, especially when it comes to cladding. These colourful mosaic tiles are different and retro enough, especially when there are views of the garden. Here are 10 beautiful bathroom ideas.

The 7 best South African pools on homify
Which bathroom cladding idea will you choose?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks