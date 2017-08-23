10 cladding ideas for bathrooms

You're looking for new ideas to spruce up that old and outdated bathroom, but aren't sure where to begin. Well, in this homify feature we look at bathroom wall cladding ideas that are sure to upgrade unsightly walls in no time. There's a variety of cladding materials available for bathrooms and this handy guide will help you choose which of the 10 ideas will suit your space most. It's a rather effective method of water-proofing the walls, whilst at the same time ensuring that they look great. Wall cladding is easy to install and maintain, long-lasting and elegant, but let's take a look at bathroom panels ideas that will add sophistication to your bathroom.
We simply adore the modern appeal of this bathroom, with its wooden cladding ideas it can instantly have a contemporary feel that is texture and eye-catching. The entire room is decorated in a slate grey colour, with incredible attention to detail.
Cladding for bathrooms has changed dramatically in recent years. Bathroom wall cladding ideas include using stone-like textures to enhance a space, opt for this neutral colour and see how well it goes with a darker wooden vanity unit.
Bathroom panel ideas include the modern, sleek and natural look of wood. In this image we see wooden cladding ideas and how it can decorate a whole bathroom, from the walls to the floor and even the counters. It has a warm design that looks like wood, but is in fact entirely cladding.
This minimalist bathroom design with an eclectic charm has genuine wood cladding on the walls. Here we see fused glass fish adding brilliance to a seemingly boring bathroom. The sea-side inspiration is one if those awesome bathroom cladding ideas that are perfect for an eclectic yet modern home.
This Scandinavian design is yet another one of those wooden cladding ideas to pay attention to. It feels like and looks a bit like a sauna, but the cladding creates an illusion that the ceiling and windows are located higher than they actually are.
Enjoy that beach hut vibe with bathroom panel ideas that incorporate simplicity and bright illumination. The wooden cladding has been whitewashed, but that doesn't mean the natural hue of the wood isn't visible. Clever cladding for bathrooms can alter the decor completely.
The bathroom genuinely doesn't get much more contemporary than this, clean lines that could not be more in sync with each other, sensational lights and of course wooden cladding on the walls. The design is well thought out and the layout takes full advantage of the space available.
Tiles can also be included as one of those bathroom wall cladding ideas that don't quit. Mosaic tiles add a retro vibe that is wonderful and easy to clean.
Marble is a costly material to install in any room, let alone the bathroom. Yet, this cladding for the bathroom walls adds a luxurious, expensive and sophisticated effect to a modern home.
Textures and patterns adds a different effect to the walls, especially when it comes to cladding. These colourful mosaic tiles are different and retro enough, especially when there are views of the garden. Here are 10 beautiful bathroom ideas.