10 cladding ideas for bathrooms

You're looking for new ideas to spruce up that old and outdated bathroom, but aren't sure where to begin. Well, in this homify feature we look at bathroom wall cladding ideas that are sure to upgrade unsightly walls in no time. There's a variety of cladding materials available for bathrooms and this handy guide will help you choose which of the 10 ideas will suit your space most. It's a rather effective method of water-proofing the walls, whilst at the same time ensuring that they look great. Wall cladding is easy to install and maintain, long-lasting and elegant, but let's take a look at bathroom panels ideas that will add sophistication to your bathroom.