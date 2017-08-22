How to: Modernise a bungalow

When you picture a bungalow, what do you see? A house straight out of the tropics with a 1970s style décor that is complete with dated furniture and floral curtains? But, the modern bungalow doesn't need to look like something to make your granny proud. Modernising a bungalow is the perfect way to create a chic and stylish space that will show off your taste, spacious garden and sensational architecture. This homify feature will help your bungalow renovation, guiding you with the best tips and tricks to enhance and your home for the property market, adding value, contemporary features and pleasant decor.
Make your guests feel at home with an eye-catching, neat and tidy exterior. It's amazing what a fresh coat of paint can do to enhance your exterior, especially if you opt to redesign my bungalow on a budget. Although, some bungalow modernisation ideas may require a bit more cash-flow, such as the structural integrity, a new roof and perhaps even clearing damp and mould. A gorgeous garden is another way to add some modernising detail to a bungalow, especially if you'd like a home more sustainable and suits your self-sufficient lifestyle.
It's important to invest both time and money in your kitchen, especially if its the most used room of the house. So, when planning your bungalow renovation, think about the best kitchen that will not only maximise natural light and space, but also work well with the original character of the house.
In many old homes, hardwood floors are living underneath ugly, dingy carpets. Lift up the dusty and gross carpet and you'll possibly find a usable alternative that just needs some love. Alternatively, if you don't strike gold, then laminate flooring could be one of the bungalow modernisation ideas to suit your space perfectly.
Central heating is a must when modernising a bungalow, especially if you're in a climate that experiences blistering cold winters. Old radiators indeed unattractive, so opt for underfloor heating or panelled heaters that can be painted to suit the rest of your space. That plan to redesign my bungalow is starting to take off in more ways than one. Begin putting pen to paper to let your bungalow renovation dream become a reality.
Extend your bungalow into the backyard and enjoy fresh air and sunshine from all angles. Folding doors are sleek and elegant enough to add a contemporary element to this living space, while inviting sunshine and fresh air into the living room and cosy dining area. Have a look at The affordable alternative to the house: Container house for inspiration.