How to: Modernise a bungalow

When you picture a bungalow, what do you see? A house straight out of the tropics with a 1970s style décor that is complete with dated furniture and floral curtains? But, the modern bungalow doesn't need to look like something to make your granny proud. Modernising a bungalow is the perfect way to create a chic and stylish space that will show off your taste, spacious garden and sensational architecture. This homify feature will help your bungalow renovation, guiding you with the best tips and tricks to enhance and your home for the property market, adding value, contemporary features and pleasant decor.