How much will it really cost me to install a patio?

So you have plenty of space that you'd like to use as a patio. But it's come to the point where you actually want to begin with a patio plan. Well, in this homify feature, we figure out how to much it will cost to lay a patio. It's a great way to socialise, entertain and even catch a tan in the comfort of your own home. The patio cost will be determined by the space, design, layout and material choice you've opted for, and with adequate planning your home can look eye-catching and modern too. This addition is sure to increase the value of your home, a plus when you decide to put it on the market in a few years.
The cost of laying a patio does not only differ from service provider to service provider, but it also depends on the type of materials you plan to use. The design and layout of the garden also plays a major role in the patio cost.
Different professionals will help with different aspects in patio design. However, in your quest to find the perfect professional to build your patio, be sure to look for someone who can at least do these basics:
- Dig up and dismantle the existing patio or garden.
- Lay the topsoil and the new foundation.
- Align any shrubs or hedges.
Also, be sure to check their references.
When it comes to materials, there are a few options to assist with creating a beautiful patio, this includes adding paving, stone or even wooden planks. The choice of material, and final design, will influence the patio costs.
If you're looking into how much should it be to lay a patio, bear in mind that the costs are per square metre, this can also vary based on the constructional company, more experienced contractors often have a higher patio cost per m². However, consider this as an investment, as it will be safer and more secure than the inexpensive option.
These are rough estimates for patio costs:
- Concrete bevels or interlockers: R250 – R350 (Price per m²); R150 – R200 (installation cost per m²).
- Specialised or larger concrete pavers: R350 – R500 (Price per m²); R250 – R300 (installation cost per m²).
- Clay bricks: R300 – R350 (Price per m²); R150 – R200 (installation cost per m²).
- Simulated or cast stone cobbles, (also called wet cast concrete): R350 – R550 (Price per m²); R150 – R200 (installation cost per m²).
- Simulated or cast stone flagstones R400 – R550 (Price per m²); R150 – R250 (installation cost per m²).
When deciding on how much it will cost to lay a patio, wood is definitely a top option. This fantastic material is ideal for a deck and can be installed easier and quicker than most materials. However, even though the costs of wood are quite low, the cost of regular maintenance and repair should be considered too.
Natural stone is a neutral colour and can be found in a variety of types, including flagstone, slate, bluestone and limestone. Although the only drawback is that natural stone is more expensive to install, as the layout process takes longer, this is a major patio cost to consider.
Brick may look fabulous, but it's definitely not the most popular, since it is associated with many maintenance issues. Bricks tend to crack in extremely cold weather, and are prone to moss, which means they will need to be scrubbed and bleached. The patio brick cost is generally more expensive than concrete patios.
When you decide on how much it should be to lay a patio, remember that paving also offers many advantages, the most important is the same thickness that ensures the laying-down process will be a lot easier. This option is also available in a variety of shapes, colours and patterns.
Our final aspect of this feature is how to clean your patio. We've broken down how much it will be to lay a patio, but it needs to be kept clean as well. Most contracting companies are sure to clean your patio for free once it's installed, however you'll need to do the regular cleanup thereafter. It may be a good idea to invest in your own pressure washer.