How much will it really cost me to install a patio?

When it comes to materials, there are a few options to assist with creating a beautiful patio, this includes adding paving, stone or even wooden planks. The choice of material, and final design, will influence the patio costs.

If you're looking into how much should it be to lay a patio, bear in mind that the costs are per square metre, this can also vary based on the constructional company, more experienced contractors often have a higher patio cost per m². However, consider this as an investment, as it will be safer and more secure than the inexpensive option.

These are rough estimates for patio costs:

- Concrete bevels or interlockers: R250 – R350 (Price per m²); R150 – R200 (installation cost per m²).

- Specialised or larger concrete pavers: R350 – R500 (Price per m²); R250 – R300 (installation cost per m²).

- Clay bricks: R300 – R350 (Price per m²); R150 – R200 (installation cost per m²).

- Simulated or cast stone cobbles, (also called wet cast concrete): R350 – R550 (Price per m²); R150 – R200 (installation cost per m²).

- Simulated or cast stone flagstones R400 – R550 (Price per m²); R150 – R250 (installation cost per m²).