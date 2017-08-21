Your browser is out-of-date.

Trending this week: 6 stunning South African interiors

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Val de Vie - Barrel Cresent, Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
The South African home is inviting, cosy and ultra-stylish, only as a result of its colourful interior, filled with vibrant illumination and sunshine, creating a warm space for residents and guests to enjoy at their leisure. In this homify feature, we visit 6 stunning homes that are the epitome of elegance and modern design. So, if you're in the need of hints and tips to help with your interior design, then have a look at these lovely living rooms, simple dining spaces and gorgeous decor for inspiration.

1. Gorgeous glazing

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

In the modern home there is plenty of light, whether it be artificial or natural. In this living room we see gorgeous glazing emphasized by glamorous lighting and of course modern furniture in trendy colours. You can't go wrong with a window that incorporates sunshine throughout the space too.

2. Neutral and retro

Living Room homify
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

Exposed brick walls decorating a living room in a retro inspired design may be the perfect option if you already have this canvas to work with. Include a few comfy sofas, an interior braai area and a decorative rug to complete your design. Don't forget to include some lovely scatter pillows while you're at it.

3. Decadent dining

Dining room Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Dining room

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Here's another example of how lovely illumination can upgrade an interior. The dining room may be small, but its rich colour scheme is romantic and inviting, especially when paired with a brilliant glass dining table and fascinating floral arrangement.

4. Focal wall

Dining Room. Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

Dining Room.

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

A focal wall decorated in a textured wallpaper promises to add an opulent effect to a modern dining room, and with bright, eye-catching colours it may just be an attraction on its own.

5. Kitchen comforts

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Chandeliers in an eclectic kitchen are just the element to enhance the space perfectly. Complete the design with all-white counters and modern appliances, while a gabled ceiling ensures it looks authentic.

6. Bedroom basics

Grey-scale Luxury Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

Grey-scale Luxury

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

We have to admire this neutral colour bedroom for its simplicity, textured appeal and of course welcoming sunshine. Here's How to give your bedroom a hotel look

​Is this the most gorgeous house in Durban?
Which of these South African interiors suit your space?

