Trending this week: 6 stunning South African interiors

The South African home is inviting, cosy and ultra-stylish, only as a result of its colourful interior, filled with vibrant illumination and sunshine, creating a warm space for residents and guests to enjoy at their leisure. In this homify feature, we visit 6 stunning homes that are the epitome of elegance and modern design. So, if you're in the need of hints and tips to help with your interior design, then have a look at these lovely living rooms, simple dining spaces and gorgeous decor for inspiration.