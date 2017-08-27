7 simple but stunning South African bedrooms

Less is more, as we all know, but that doesn’t mean you need to resort a 100% minimalist design in order to enjoy a clean, subtly styled bedroom – not that there’s anything wrong with minimalism, but sometimes one does want a bit more “fluff”, doesn’t one?

That’s why we’ve sought out these 7 bedrooms (located right here in South Africa) that show us how easy it is to enjoy a stylish and elegantly decorated space without going overboard décor- and furniture-wise.