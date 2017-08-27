Your browser is out-of-date.

7 simple but stunning South African bedrooms

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Less is more, as we all know, but that doesn’t mean you need to resort a 100% minimalist design in order to enjoy a clean, subtly styled bedroom – not that there’s anything wrong with minimalism, but sometimes one does want a bit more “fluff”, doesn’t one?

That’s why we’ve sought out these 7 bedrooms (located right here in South Africa) that show us how easy it is to enjoy a stylish and elegantly decorated space without going overboard décor- and furniture-wise.

1. A warm earthy colour palette, a few patterns and a handful of décor – and that’s all you really need for a subtly styled bedroom!

Nondela 2, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Eclectic style bedroom
Full Circle Design

Nondela 2

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

2. This room’s secret? The wall mirrors add dazzle and visual space, which is more than enough in terms of décor and furniture.

Classic Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Classic Bedroom Interior

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

3. See how wood adds rich texture and striking character to this bedroom, cancelling out the need to bring in an abundance of decorative pieces.

Clifton Apartment, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Minimalist bedroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Clifton Apartment

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

4. One focal piece that draws attention also goes a long way, such as this striking ceiling chandelier.

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

5. Adding in too many pieces in a space with exposed ceiling trusses is definitely wrong; see how calm and collected this bedroom looks.

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

6. A rug and carpet? It adds layered fabrics plus introduces additional patterns and colours into the space, so why not?

House Stuttaford - Baronetcy Estate, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Covet Design

House Stuttaford—Baronetcy Estate

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

7. This bedroom perfectly reaches a point between ‘subtle’ and ‘elegance’ – and that wallpaper is to die for!

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of your slumber space, let’s see How to give your bedroom a hotel look.

This is how you get your home minimalist
Which of these bedrooms’ simple styles will you be copying?

