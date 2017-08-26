​Before and after: a perfect little porch is born

An outdated and neglected back yard that gets treated to a sublime new wooden terrace/patio that bursts with style and potential? Sounds like something you might see here on homify, and that’s exactly right, for it’s the theme of our latest ‘before and after’ piece!

Polish experts Phu Bortnowski from Zielona Góra are in charge of this little backyard gem, so let’s take a look at how it all came together…