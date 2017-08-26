Your browser is out-of-date.

12 simple tricks to make more space in your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
Space-saving solutions can be tricky, and even more so if your home is somewhat on the small side. And seeing as not all of us were meant to live in 10-bedroom mansions, it’s up to creative planning and clever designs to help us conjure up more interior space, whether it’s an existing room that can function as a spare bedroom or just clever additions to help out with storage.

See these 12 suggestions that are oh-so clever (if we do say so ourselves)…

1. Look for dead space that can easily be turned into storage areas, like an alcove with floating shelving.

New Toilet and storage area to main bathroom Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Minimal style Bathroom bathroom,storage,toilet
2. What’s the area underneath your staircase currently being used for?

Stair Unit Worsley Woodworking Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3. How about letting an entire blank wall transform into a stylish open-shelf design?

Apartament w Krakowie o powierzchni 113 m, AvoCADo AvoCADo Living room
4. A built-in bench with open cubbies don’t take up much legroom and can dazzle just about any entryway.

Mudroom Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
5. Is your attic/loft just going to waste? Think about the functionality it can add to your interior space.

Loft GK Architects Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
6. Who says your bed can’t be used for book storage? This is perfect for all bookworms!

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
7. Even something as simple as replacing a swinging door with a sliding one can conjure up some extra legroom.

Altbau Sanierung, Design Design Modern kitchen
8. Don’t have the space for a guest bedroom? A sofa bed in the living room can easily fix that problem.

Cloud love seat sofa bed Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Contemporary comfy luxury modern armchair single love seat sofa bed
9. A breakfast bar and storage / display space in one? This is simply genius!

COVIELLO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
10. There’s nothing like a good spring cleaning to rid you of unnecessary elements, including your cluttered closet.

FLOATING SHELVING_OPEN DRESSROOM SOLUTION, THE THING FACTORY THE THING FACTORY Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
11. This built-in seating design functions as a sleeping spot and storage unit (thanks to the open shelving).

Study with Reading Nook homify Study/office Blue
12. Never underestimate double-duty furniture pieces, like a coffee table helping out with storage.

Linea Reciclato, Semillero Muebles Semillero Muebles Living roomSide tables & trays
Which of these space-saving ideas will you be trying out ASAP?

