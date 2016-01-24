Landscaping: 7 ways to transform a small garden

It doesn't matter if your garden is small, there are still many ways to ensure that it makes an impact—and it's not that hard to manage!

“Welcome! Please excuse my garden, it’s a mess”. Not the way you want to greet your friends or guests, right? More and more people are seeking new and unique ways to bring beauty to their front façades, and this very often includes the addition of a striking garden. Not only does a beautiful front garden earn you points on the entrance factor, but it certainly increases your neighbourhood’s aesthetic quality as well.

Whether you’d like a garden outside your fence and gate to boost the beauty of the street, or right in front of your house, there are a few things worth taking into consideration – especially when you have limited space to work with. Although the presence of plants and flowers can transform a space instantly, it is more than adding just a few pots and plants and calling it a day. You don’t want to go too elaborate, and you also don’t want it to seem like an unfinished piece of work.

So, let’s review our homify-approved ideas for your small yet stunning garden.