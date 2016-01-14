The Family-Centred Home

Japan has a strong concept of family and loyalty, which can certainly be an inspiration for all cultures across the world and in contemporary times. Traditional Japanese homes have then also reflected this in their design and ample allowance for family and communal space. Today on homify we will look at a contemporary home which adheres to this ethic, whilst also incorporating modern aesthetics and design.

The Okazki Rhinoceros Auklets house had been designed by the architect, Tabata Sekkei. As you’ll see when we take a closer look at the house, it is a modern home constructed of wood, and designed to be energy efficient and eco-friendly, especially by its use of the renewable energy source of solar energy.