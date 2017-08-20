Your browser is out-of-date.

23 cheap but effective (and stylish) garden fence ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern Garden
We all know how important privacy and security is, especially if you have a young family, it is therefore worthwhile thinking about garden fencing ideas that will suit the style of your home. Cheap fencing doesn't need to be ugly and untidy especially if it's being placed by a professional. In this homify feature, we look at 23 fantastic fencing ideas that are sure to enhance your garden, while making your nasty neighbour jealous. A cheap fencing idea can upgrade your architecture with modern and sophisticated style, essential to get your home looking eye-catching and attractive. Let's take a look for inspiration.

1. Woven bamboo and solid walls

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

Bamboo is a relatively cheap fencing option that adds a tropical elegance to a garden.

2. Natural fencing with plants

HOME STAGING EXTÉRIEUR OU L’ART DE BIEN VENDRE SON BIEN IMMOBILIER, SEVEN GARDEN SEVEN GARDEN Modern Garden
SEVEN GARDEN

SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN

Demarcate your property line with plants. Fencing ideas such as this are an awesome alternative.

3. Solid fencing with reclaimed wood

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern houses Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

A cheap fencing idea can include something solid too, just used reclaimed wood instead.

4. Freestanding bamboo

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

Use freestanding bamboo as a cheap fencing alternative.

5. A coat of paint for pre-made panels

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

Slap a coat of paint onto those pre-made panels and your garden fencing ideas will have a whole new look.

6. Wooden panels

Canopy Lane Aralia Minimalist style garden Iron/Steel White
Aralia

Canopy Lane

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

It may seem like an old-fashioned option, but these wooden panels are an awesome cheap fencing idea.

7. Chunky strip fencing

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Do it yourself with pallets.

8. Gabions

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

Gabions as cheap fencing is solid, splendid and striking. 

9. Colourful

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden Selwood Products Ltd Minimalist style garden
Selwood Products Ltd

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden

Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd

A low fence can be improved with a coat of paint and perfect greenery. 

10. Decking planks

Ed's Shed, Ed Reeve Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Ed's Shed

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

Use the same planks from your wooden deck to create one of those feature garden fencing ideas.

11. Open trellis

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Country style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

If you prefer the vintage, then opt for an open trellis and let climbers grow all the way on your cheap fencing.

12. Pale woven panels

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd

Garden fencing ideas don't need to be restricted with these pale woven panels.

13. Simple spaced wooden fencing

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Go for a country feel with retro fencing ideas.

14. White picket fences

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Country style garden
Lee Evans Partnership

Bossington House, Adisham Kent

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

Cottage dreams are made of garden fencing ideas such as these. 

15. Furniture like

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern Garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

How about this integrated fencing that becomes part of your outdoor furniture?

16. Privacy with trellis panels

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keep your garden private while still inviting sunshine.

17. Wooden framework

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern Garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

Choose classy cheap wooden fencing and add artificial greenery for a modern aesthetic.

18. Invisble

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern Garden
PKA Architects Ltd

Featherbrook House

PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd
PKA Architects Ltd

Chicken wire is a cheap fencing idea that is almost invisible too.

19. Extra private

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern Garden
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

Add mesh panels to those solid wall for an extra level of privacy.

​20. Tall fence

Lawn Perfect Stays Modern Garden
Perfect Stays

Lawn

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

A taller fence will naturally cost a little more, but opt for affordable wood and it will be a cheap fencing idea.

21. Perspex and funky

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Another cheap fencing option is to include perspex panels in your garden.

22. Plywood

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern Garden
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Brackenbury House

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Plywood fencing is pretty perfect.

23. Stainless steel sheets

Stainless Steel Fence Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Garden Accessories & decoration
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Stainless Steel Fence

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Choose stainless steel sheets and add a personal effect with a simple laser-cutting job. Here's 11 beautiful South African braais.

​15 pragtige trappe vir jou huis
Do you have an ideal fencing in mind?

