23 cheap but effective (and stylish) garden fence ideas

We all know how important privacy and security is, especially if you have a young family, it is therefore worthwhile thinking about garden fencing ideas that will suit the style of your home. Cheap fencing doesn't need to be ugly and untidy especially if it's being placed by a professional. In this homify feature, we look at 23 fantastic fencing ideas that are sure to enhance your garden, while making your nasty neighbour jealous. A cheap fencing idea can upgrade your architecture with modern and sophisticated style, essential to get your home looking eye-catching and attractive. Let's take a look for inspiration.