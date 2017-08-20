23 cheap but effective (and stylish) garden fence ideas

We all know how important privacy and security is, especially if you have a young family, it is therefore worthwhile thinking about garden fencing ideas that will suit the style of your home. Cheap fencing doesn't need to be ugly and untidy especially if it's being placed by a professional. In this homify feature, we look at 23 fantastic fencing ideas that are sure to enhance your garden, while making your nasty neighbour jealous. A cheap fencing idea can upgrade your architecture with modern and sophisticated style, essential to get your home looking eye-catching and attractive. Let's take a look for inspiration.
Bamboo is a relatively cheap fencing option that adds a tropical elegance to a garden.
Demarcate your property line with plants. Fencing ideas such as this are an awesome alternative.
A cheap fencing idea can include something solid too, just used reclaimed wood instead.
Use freestanding bamboo as a cheap fencing alternative.
Slap a coat of paint onto those pre-made panels and your garden fencing ideas will have a whole new look.
It may seem like an old-fashioned option, but these wooden panels are an awesome cheap fencing idea.
Do it yourself with pallets.
Gabions as cheap fencing is solid, splendid and striking.
A low fence can be improved with a coat of paint and perfect greenery.
Use the same planks from your wooden deck to create one of those feature garden fencing ideas.
If you prefer the vintage, then opt for an open trellis and let climbers grow all the way on your cheap fencing.
Garden fencing ideas don't need to be restricted with these pale woven panels.
Go for a country feel with retro fencing ideas.
Cottage dreams are made of garden fencing ideas such as these.
How about this integrated fencing that becomes part of your outdoor furniture?
Keep your garden private while still inviting sunshine.
Choose classy cheap wooden fencing and add artificial greenery for a modern aesthetic.
Chicken wire is a cheap fencing idea that is almost invisible too.
Add mesh panels to those solid wall for an extra level of privacy.
A taller fence will naturally cost a little more, but opt for affordable wood and it will be a cheap fencing idea.
Another cheap fencing option is to include perspex panels in your garden.
Plywood fencing is pretty perfect.
Choose stainless steel sheets and add a personal effect with a simple laser-cutting job.