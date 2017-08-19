10 intelligent house floor plans that inspire you

So you hope to build a house soon, but you're in need of floor plans to get an idea how to begin with your construction process. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 10 house floor plans that are modern and easy to consider, especially since they're for free. The great thing about looking at floor plan for a one-family house, is that it will guide your own home construction idea, when it comes to layout and orientation of bedrooms, the kitchen, bathrooms and even the garage. Interested? Well here are some awesome homes to help your architecture.