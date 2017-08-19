6 simple touches to give your kitchen a magazine look

We've all been there, paging through the brilliant interior design magazine looking for inspiration. Well, in this homify feature, we find out ways to incorporate 6 simple touches that are sure to enhance your kitchen in elegance and chic detail. Sound like what you're looking for? Then continue reading for tips and tricks that can easily upgrade your cooking space with gourmet splendour and trendy decor. Our team have included everything from lighting to colours that will solve your decor woes.