6 simple touches to give your kitchen a magazine look

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Ferguson Architects Modern kitchen
We've all been there, paging through the brilliant interior design magazine looking for inspiration. Well, in this homify feature, we find out ways to incorporate 6 simple touches that are sure to enhance your kitchen in elegance and chic detail. Sound like what you're looking for? Then continue reading for tips and tricks that can easily upgrade your cooking space with gourmet splendour and trendy decor. Our team have included everything from lighting to colours that will solve your decor woes.

1. Lighting

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors
An important factor to consider when planning your kitchen has to be the addition of fascinating illumination, especially when paired with an excellent layout, modern features and neutral colours.

2. Sleek and sophisticated

homify Modern kitchen
The design and colour scheme of this kitchen is brilliantly sophisticated. The appliances blend in perfectly with the cabinets creating a modern design that is essential for a busy household.

3. Industrial storage

Residential Magaliesburg SA - Industrial Kitchen, HEID Interior Design
You don't need bulky and over the top cupboards in your industrial kitchen, especially if the design already comes with an exposed brick wall. Opt for this open shelving design and keep all your crockery and cutlery at hand, while maximising that industrial look.

4. Spacious

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects
Include a modern, minimalist table and chairs into your spacious kitchen and you'll always have a space to enjoy those quick, informal meals with your loved ones. The colour scheme is classic and contemporary too, so you can be sure that your kitchen will stand the test of time.

5. Open plan

Ferguson Architects Modern kitchen
Modern homes though they are fantastic from all perspectives, are often smaller than their old-fashion counterparts, which often means that your kitchen, living room and dining area will be within sight of each other. Although this space is relatively larger, it's definitely an open plan option to bear in mind for your renovation.

6. Petite placement

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors
So your kitchen is petite, but you'd still like to maximise storage and create a special space. Well, go for lovely lighter tones and enhance your layout with gorgeous lighting, don't forget to include some LED lights under your cabinets to illuminate the counters too. Here are 12 South African kitchens with tricks to copy.

Which of these kitchens is perfect for your home?

