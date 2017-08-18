6 tricks that make low ceilings look higher

A spacious room often has plenty of fresh air, sunshine and light, and this is usually as a result of wonderful high ceilings. But, if all you have is a low ceiling height and some modern design, then you should consider these 6 tips and tricks that will make your low ceiling appear higher. Newer buildings are built with lower ceilings, especially in apartments, and these helpful hints will guide you to make your room ceiling appear higher. Older buildings already come with high ceilings that enhance that splendid atmosphere of years gone by. It's comfortable during summer, allowing the interior to be cooler and much more welcoming, especially if all you want to do is entertain.