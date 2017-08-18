6 tricks that make low ceilings look higher

A spacious room often has plenty of fresh air, sunshine and light, and this is usually as a result of wonderful high ceilings. But, if all you have is a low ceiling height and some modern design, then you should consider these 6 tips and tricks that will make your low ceiling appear higher. Newer buildings are built with lower ceilings, especially in apartments, and these helpful hints will guide you to make your room ceiling appear higher. Older buildings already come with high ceilings that enhance that splendid atmosphere of years gone by. It's comfortable during summer, allowing the interior to be cooler and much more welcoming, especially if all you want to do is entertain.
The colour scheme of your living room will enhance and upgrade your low ceiling allowing it to appear higher. This bright colours if you're daring or all-white walls if you prefer a trendy yet classic design. Make your room ceiling appear higher by including some attractive and eye-catching illumination, be it natural or artificial. Although experts recommend that the ceiling should always be brighter than the walls, because the focus will be on the ceiling, creating an illusion that it is higher than it actually is. The flooring however can be darker than the walls and ceiling.
The right lighting has a widening effect on rooms with low ceilings. It is therefore advisable to refrain from lamps that hang from the ceiling, such as lush chandeliers or large pendulum lights, and opt for wall lights instead. The light will then be dispersed over the entire ceiling. Enhance low ceiling height by planning your lighting accurately, creating the illusion of a more spacious room too.
The choice of furniture, will allow low ceilings to appear higher. Every additional piece of furniture will let the room look narrow and more cramped, the same goes for dark cupboards and bulky furniture. The bright pieces here are attractive and quirky in the office, but definitely make the ceiling of this room appear higher.
Get creative with that low ceiling height, include some vertical stripes on the wall to get the eye focused on the vertical. If paint isn't an option for you, a focal wall in a striking colour scheme may be the essential decor option to upgrade your home. It's great if you like your interior design to be a bit daring and different.
Floor sweeping curtains are awesome to make the room appear higher, especially when those curtains feature vertical stripes. These large windows are brilliant in that they welcome plenty of sunshine indoors, creating a bright and fresh environment that is cosy and comfortable. Simply admire the view of the city sights and keep calm in the comfort of your lovely living room.
Curtains may be one way to dress your walls and your windows, but simple accessories can adjust your low ceiling height too. Mirrors, pretty photo frames, gorgeous vases and florals will also bring life into your home. These all-white narrow frames against the teal wall emphasises the vertical height of the room. Remember that less is more, so go for uncluttered and elegant.