6 brilliant ideas to hide the washing machine in the bathroom

Although modern appliances, such as refrigerators, microwaves and even stoves have seen a design revamp, allowing them to look sleeker and more fashionable, the average washing machine still doesn't look that amazing and chic. This homify feature therefore concentrates on where to hide the washing machine in your home. Whether it be a washing machine cover, built-in design or even behind some cupboard doors, our team of professionals will help you find the best solution to this storage problem. The usual hiding spots for the washing machine are in the bathroom and the kitchen, especially if you don't have the luxury of a separate laundry area in your petite living space.