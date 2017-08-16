Your browser is out-of-date.

Small but great: 6 mini pools

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Social Pool, Alfredo Barsuglia Alfredo Barsuglia Pool
Who says that you need plenty of space to create a dreamy swimming pool in your backyard? In this homify feature, we have a look at 6 special mini pool ideas, perfect enough for even the simplest garden area. A pretty pool in a small space is awesome enough to cool off after a long day at work, especially on a sweltering summer day. Now, we may be ahead of ourselves, seeing that it's still winter in South Africa, but with some preparation and creativity, you will be able to include a mini pool in the garden or your modern home. Let's find out how!

1. Luxurious

Piscina e Giardino , GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo GRITTI ROLLO | Stefano Gritti e Sofia Rollo Pool
Even a mini pool can offer a great deal of luxury. This image showcase a mini pool on a terrace. At the edge of the pool is a cushioned seat that allows you to sunbathe, and take in the fresh air poolside before dinner, simply dip your feet in the cool water to relax and unwind. Remember to include some grand illumination, allowing you and your family to enjoy the comfort of the pool even after dark, while a heating system will keep the water a pleasant temperature throughout the year.

2. Flexible

POOL UNDERLAY WARCO Bodenbeläge Pool
Mobile pools are awesome if your budget is limited, allowing you to introduce a mini pool in the garden at a fraction of the cost, an amazing option for those summer days in the sun during the long school holidays. It's convenient, easy to set up and won't require any extra construction.

3. Year-round

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
This mini pool on the terrace, is another great example of how a pool can be incorporated into a small area. While the size may be petite, this pool has a water depth of 1.35 metres, just perfect to practice water gymnastics at any time of the year, come chilly winter or a sizzling summer.

4. Social

Social Pool, Alfredo Barsuglia Alfredo Barsuglia Pool
You may think your mini pool in the garden won't be ideal for socialising and entertaining, but there's nothing more incorrect. Here's an image of a minimalist designer pool and how perfectly placed it is even in a desert location surrounded by absolutely nothing. It's extraordinary in its simple elegance. How's that for a different and unusual pool design?

5. Athletic

Swim Spas and Exercise Pools, Hot Tub Barn Hot Tub Barn Pool
It's important to bear in mind that a pool is not only a space to relax and unwind, but also a great way to exercise and maintain your athletic ability. An indoor pool is awesome because it allows residents to make use of the space regardless of the weather conditions. Consider this layout if you're looking to add a mini pool for your balcony.  But, if you would like to train seriously and really get a good deal: then a sophisticated countercurrent system ensures optimal training conditions.

6. Relaxing

Twin Plunge Pools , London Swimming Pool Company London Swimming Pool Company Pool
Our final pool for a small outdoor area has to be this lounging mini pool that is not suitable for swimming, but has a very relaxing effect. The design offers eight different massage jets, which will help you relax underwater, easing and calming those tense muscles. The benches are perfect for a relaxing chat in the warm water with friends and family. Now all you need is a gorgeous braai zone to complete your garden design. Here are 11 beautiful South African braais.

Which of these pools are perfect enough for your home?

