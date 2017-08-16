Small but great: 6 mini pools

Who says that you need plenty of space to create a dreamy swimming pool in your backyard? In this homify feature, we have a look at 6 special mini pool ideas, perfect enough for even the simplest garden area. A pretty pool in a small space is awesome enough to cool off after a long day at work, especially on a sweltering summer day. Now, we may be ahead of ourselves, seeing that it's still winter in South Africa, but with some preparation and creativity, you will be able to include a mini pool in the garden or your modern home. Let's find out how!