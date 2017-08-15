6 ideas for modern tile laying

Just as the same tiles were used on the flooring and walls of the bathroom in the previous image, different tiles can be on the floor and walls for a retro revival. This design is reminiscent of industrial splendour and will fit a modern city apartment perfectly. The tiles laying pattern is simple, but it's the detailed design and high-quality material in sleek design and colour scheme that makes this kitchen elegant and sophisticated.

The wall tiles are fascinating and eye-catching enough to make that simple splashback come alive with monochrome elegance. It's a pretty design for a contemporary living space in darker hues.