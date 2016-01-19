The Timeless Modern Masterpiece Home

Designed by Bernardo Hinojosa, No. 58 Caritas House, is a piece of modern architecture that will stand the test of time.

The architects have explained how they looked at the concept of modern architecture and how quickly fashion and designs change. They've said, Architectural fads do not last more than five to ten years and so what often happens is that architectural projects feel out of place after a certain amount of time.

Which is why these talented professionals have looked into a design that will be relevant for at least one or two decades. They've managed to achieve this, while still creating a warm, cosy and comfortable house, which addresses their other concern: that often in contemporary architecture, houses are designed to be looked at and appreciated from an aesthetic point of view, rather than to be lived in. They wanted to achieve both—and they've succeeded!

Follow us on a tour of this ingenius space!