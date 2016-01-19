The Timeless Modern Masterpiece Home

Designed by Bernardo Hinojosa, No. 58 Caritas House, is a piece of modern architecture that will stand the test of time.
The architects have explained how they looked at the concept of modern architecture and how quickly fashion and designs change. They've said,
Architectural fads do not last more than five to ten years and so what often happens is that architectural projects feel out of place after a certain amount of time.
Which is why these talented professionals have looked into a design that will be relevant for at least one or two decades. They've managed to achieve this, while still creating a warm, cosy and comfortable house, which addresses their other concern: that often in contemporary architecture, houses are designed to be looked at and appreciated from an aesthetic point of view, rather than to be lived in. They wanted to achieve both—and they've succeeded!
From the front, it's clear to see that the architects have gone for a very clean, compact and neat looking exterior, which allows for a beautiful, spacious verge and garden as you walk up the stairs to the house. This gives you a view of the home from the outside, which looks friendly, warm and family-orientated. The garden is also functional too, allowing for the kids to play in the front yard. They can even sell lemonade right here!
The colours used throughout the exterior are neutral and subtle, maintaining its timeless quality. This is an exterior that won't go out of fashion.
The exterior design also creates volumes, where different spaces and shapes work together. This adds depth and character to the home, while still remaining subtle and understated.
The entrance hall gives us a taste of the interior design of this home, which immediately gives the impression of comfort and style.
Neutral colours transition from the exterior throughout the interior. A large window, framed by a beige grid, allows an abundance of light to filter into the entrance hall and staircase. Outside of the window, the inhabitants can see beautiful views of the golf course. Functional and aesthetically pleasing!
Colour and comfort is introduced with the use of furniture and art work. You'll notice on this wall, there is a bright and bold red painting, which is complemented by a cushy sofa, which fills the space under the stairs. Pot plants add natural colour and warmth to the space.
The dining room is classic and modern, with striking brown chairs and an elegant glass dining room table.
Red is a colour that features here as well, adding a bit of colour and light to the space.
Don't you love the lamp that is suspended over the ceiling, allowing for a soft, subtle light while diners enjoy their meal?
A plush rug is another great addition to any living room. Not only does it make a space seem more sophisticated and spacious, but it also means that when people push their chairs out to sit down or stand up, they won't scratch your lovely floors.
A mirror is also a great feature for a space like this, adding decor and design to the wall. Another great advantage to having a mirror on a wall is that it makes a space appear much bigger than it is, adding depth to a room.
The kitchen is one of our favourite spots in this house because it's absolutely perfect for any family.
Look at how the breakfast bar, framed by some trendy bar stools, allows for families to interact over breakfast, during homework or even in the afternoon over a cup of tea and a slice of cake. A more casual seating space than a living room, this is where stories are shared and where conversations are had while Mom or Dad cooks dinner or prepares lunches. We love it!
The same neutral colours are used in the kitchen, providing a warm hue throughout. This is offset by the sleek silver appliances and the large, windows that let natural light into the kitchen. Notice how the designers have included a plant in this room as well, giving the room a fresh look and feel?
Lighting is also very important in the kitchen—it needs to be perfect. You want to have enough light so that you can see what you're cooking and reach into the far corners of a drawer while still being able to see right to the back of it. However, you don't want there to be so much artificial light that you're blinded when you walk in the kitchen!
These designers have created the perfect balance, illuminating the counters and the breakfast bar with little lamps and lights, which can be dimmed if need be.
Looking over the railings of the second floor gallery or balcony, we can see a gorgeous aerial view of the living room space. All of the spaces that are used for entertaining and gathering—the dining room, the living room, the kitchen—are on the ground floor.
The architects have gone for an open plan style on the ground floor, where the rooms all connect to each other. Each room features large glass windows or doors, as seen in the living room, which allows for expansive views of the garden, the mountains and the golf course. This has also been included in order to create space and light in the rooms.
Interior designer, Martha Elizondo, has worked carefully with the architects to create consistency and timeless style throughout the house. In the living room, we can see that the colour red as been threaded throughout the interior. In this space, cushions and art work are used to bring in the colour, brightening up the space. This works wonderfully with the beige and chocolate brown furniture as well as the wooden floors. A rug also features, creating comfort and cosiness for the family who utilises this space.
If we move up the stairs to the second floor of the home, we find all of the family areas including this funky bedroom, designed for the kids. In total, there are three spacious bedrooms.
The designers have gone for a neutral bedroom in that the walls are a simple beige colour and the door is a simple wooden, design. This is a fantastic tip for kids rooms. Rather decorate a kid's room with colourful linen, cushions and artwork, which can be easily changed when your kid grows up and no longer likes the things that they liked when they were five-years-old.
What we love about this room is that the designers haven't gone for the typical blue for boys and pink for girls style. They've opted for rich and bright colours, including orange, yellow and green, which mix things up a bit.
No. 58 Caritas House is simple and practical, while remaining an architectural masterpiece. This is the perfect family home for anyone who loves comfort and loves style.