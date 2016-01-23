​A Cutting-Edge Home is Reborn

There is something absolutely fantastic about historical buildings. They are an echo of history, a shadow of days gone by, which is why we protect and safeguard structures that have cultural and historical value or significance.
Today’s discovery on homify 360° comes to us from the past. An ancient ruin that was pulled out of the depths of disrepair and combined with a modern residence. Architectural professionals WT Architecture teamed up with the house’s current residents to preserve parts of its antiquity, yet simultaneously modify it for the stylish 21st century.
Known as ‘The White House’, this spectacular gem is located on the Isle of Coll, an island located west of Mull in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland. This environment is well known for its otherworldly landscape views, such as its sandy beaches which mount up into large sand dunes. Not wanting to get lost in the natural beauty, the house today boasts striking designs and stylish layouts, which contrasts rather terrifically with its ancient exterior facade.
Let’s see what it looks like when antique meets modern.
We begin our tour with a peek at the back of the house, where we can clearly see the glass extension which connects the modern design with the old portion of the house. This glass section allows for awestruck views of the surrounding landscape, which serves up a fresh collection of lush green grass, clear cool skies, and cobalt blue ocean.
The renovated part of the house is where the kitchen and master bedroom are located. The glass portion is where we find a bathroom, pantry and seating area, as well as numerous storage areas.
The wise ones say that to know where you’re going, you must know where you come from. And this view certainly shows us the past. Built in the mid-18th century by Maclean of Coll, the ‘White House’ was the first lime-built square-cornered house on this island. Thankfully, parts of its former glory have been protected, as it would have been a crime against architecture to destroy an entire building of such antique exquisiteness.
Despite numerous decades of neglect and exposure to merciless elements, the main structure was found intact. Although part of the house was beyond repair, it was decided that the ruined section could be partially occupied by connecting it to the other volumes. Using recycled rubble from the site, as well as traditional Isle of Coll stone, the old walls were raised to form an echo of its earlier golden years.
Note how a portion of the ruin has been left uncovered, which now serves as a charming courtyard for this exceptional residence.
How many living rooms can boast with this view? Green hills, stunning coastline, and crashing waves on the horizon. No wonder that stratus-grey couch is positioned towards the generously sized window.
We just love how the grey ceramic floor and light cool colour scheme blends in with the neutral blues and greys outside. It’s that feeling you get when you know a magnificent rainfall is approaching after a harsh drought, but luckily that modern fireplace is sure to provide for a warm and cosy evening.
A wall of shelves separates the living room from this intriguing little space, which serves as a petite office area. The closeness of the walls and ceiling will certainly ensure that no bright ideas will escape this little area, while slim window sections bring a little lighting (and view) in for some inspiration.
The staircase is where we can truly see how this ancient structure meets up with the cutting-edge style of today. The glass balustrade and steel frame contrasts uniquely with the old and weathered stone wall, making for quite the eye-catching effect.
Space flows fluidly throughout the house as the different areas (old and new) interact with each other. Rather than have the children’s play area closed off, it’s open and part of the house – and this way, the youngsters also get to enjoy that tremendous view. Who knows where that landscape can take the little ones’ imaginations?
It is truly remarkable what this house has achieved, and how the old parts of the structure help to enhance the exquisiteness of this modern house. Here today, gone tomorrow? Certainly not in this case!