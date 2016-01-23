​A Cutting-Edge Home is Reborn

There is something absolutely fantastic about historical buildings. They are an echo of history, a shadow of days gone by, which is why we protect and safeguard structures that have cultural and historical value or significance.

Today’s discovery on homify 360° comes to us from the past. An ancient ruin that was pulled out of the depths of disrepair and combined with a modern residence. Architectural professionals WT Architecture teamed up with the house’s current residents to preserve parts of its antiquity, yet simultaneously modify it for the stylish 21st century.

Known as ‘The White House’, this spectacular gem is located on the Isle of Coll, an island located west of Mull in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland. This environment is well known for its otherworldly landscape views, such as its sandy beaches which mount up into large sand dunes. Not wanting to get lost in the natural beauty, the house today boasts striking designs and stylish layouts, which contrasts rather terrifically with its ancient exterior facade.

Let’s see what it looks like when antique meets modern.