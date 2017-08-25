Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 beautiful South African bedrooms for your inspiration

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Whether you’re seeking a relaxing spot for a quick snooze, a good night’s sleep or just to lounge about with a good book, in most cases you’ll retreat to your bedroom, right? That’s undoubtedly because our bedrooms present a certain ambience of tranquillity and personal space, not to mention visual beauty – and why shouldn’t they? Just because your bedroom isn’t an “open for all” area like, say, your living room or kitchen doesn’t mean it has to have a neglected look or design, right?

Let’s see 11 examples of bedrooms located right here in South Africa that are simply stunning.

1. See how sleek and elegant-looking the industrial style can be? And that mobile is bed is so unique!

bedroom Studio Do Cabo Industrial style bedroom
Studio Do Cabo

bedroom

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

2. All those snow whites and bare spaces – this bedroom looks like a modern/minimalist version of a styled-up cloud!

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN, Grobler Architects Grobler Architects Minimalist bedroom White
Grobler Architects

NEW HOUSE GARDENS, CAPE TOWN

Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects
Grobler Architects

3. Potted plants, botanical prints, green hues and wooden furniture – a smashing combination for this bedroom, indeed.

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. How marvellous do plush pillows and a tufted headboard go together? Your bedroom is meant to seem soft and inviting, after all.

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

morningside apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

5. A variety of fabrics, some sleek finishes and a decadent amount of black colours – now that’s how you do an elegant bedroom!

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

6. We dare you to call white “boring” after viewing this serene-looking sleeping space.

Bedroom two Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Beige Bedroom,Shutters,Guesthouse
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bedroom two

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. This bedroom has a definite advantage thanks to those high ceilings and wooden trusses – and the fantastic view, of course.

Main Bedroom homify Country style bedroom
homify

Main Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

8. If you have the bedroom space for a charming little seating spot, then we say go for it!

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Covet Design

Apartment Robertson—Pembroke

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

9. Who said the days of wallpaper are over? And see how stylishly geometric shapes are repeated throughout the design – definitely a copy-worthy example!

Project ^, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project ^

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

10. Soft beige mixed with snow whites and natural lighting gives this modern bedroom an almost golden appearance.

Guest Bedroom Tru Interiors Modern style bedroom
Tru Interiors

Guest Bedroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

11. This bedroom is certainly a beautiful (and colourful) reminder how vintage touches and old-world designs can still look damn fabulous!

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

With our focus still firmly on bedroom beauty, let’s check out these 8 easy to copy headboards.

10 enlightening ways to cheer up a small windowless bathroom
Which of these bedrooms inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks