11 beautiful South African bedrooms for your inspiration

Whether you’re seeking a relaxing spot for a quick snooze, a good night’s sleep or just to lounge about with a good book, in most cases you’ll retreat to your bedroom, right? That’s undoubtedly because our bedrooms present a certain ambience of tranquillity and personal space, not to mention visual beauty – and why shouldn’t they? Just because your bedroom isn’t an “open for all” area like, say, your living room or kitchen doesn’t mean it has to have a neglected look or design, right?

Let’s see 11 examples of bedrooms located right here in South Africa that are simply stunning.