20 photos of a Johannesburg home perfect for a family

Our homify 360° for today takes us to Johannesburg, where local team Graftink Interior And Architectural Design Studio are sharing one of their prime portfolio creations with us.

‘House Verster’ could be just what you need, if what you need is an abundance of space, eye-catching style, rooms adorned with the eclectic design, and a firm commitment to having natural lighting flooding indoors from every angle possible.

Sound good? Then let’s take a look…