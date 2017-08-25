20 photos of a Johannesburg home perfect for a family

Our homify 360° for today takes us to Johannesburg, where local team Graftink Interior And Architectural Design Studio are sharing one of their prime portfolio creations with us.
‘House Verster’ could be just what you need, if what you need is an abundance of space, eye-catching style, rooms adorned with the eclectic design, and a firm commitment to having natural lighting flooding indoors from every angle possible.
Sound good? Then let’s take a look…
We all know how important it is for a living space (whether it’s a house or a flat) to be practical in addition to being beautiful. Well, what do you think of this kitchen’s commitment to storage with its cabinetry, floating shelves and island?
Not so much as a teaspoon out of place!
Not really a wine cellar per se, but this fabulous entertaining space still gets the job done. And just see how the eclectic style comes about in all its striking glory by, for example, mixing a classic chandelier with a rustic wooden barrel / table.
And that exquisite ceiling lighting design is just to die for.
Here on homify we are always game for designs that teach us something new, like this bedroom with its most unique headboard. Add to that the floating bedside tables, floral bedspread and colour palette dominated by stone greys, and we definitely have a few design tips we’d like to try out at home!
This modern bathroom continues the neutral colour palette quite fantastically, but what we really admire here is the combination of oversized tiles (for the floor and wall) and mosaic-like stones to adorn the focal space behind the mirror and sink. So simple, so easy, yet so eye-catching!
Let’s indulge in (quite a few) more images of this house’s delectable interior style!
Next up for your viewing pleasure: The Johannesburg modular house in a bushveld setting.