Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

New this week: 11 garages to copy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
K邸, 一級建築士事務所 馬場建築設計事務所 一級建築士事務所 馬場建築設計事務所 Modern garage/shed
Loading admin actions …

Be honest: how many times has it happened that guests visiting your home have asked to look at your garage? Maybe to glance at your choice of vehicles, sure, but definitely not to gather style tips – for those, they usually check out your interior design skills flaunted in other indoor spaces, like living rooms, kitchens and dining rooms.

But that doesn’t mean that your garage should be a cold, dark and neglected space – after all, it’s where you keep some of your most prized, four-wheel possessions! 

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at some garages that definitely know how to bring the style…

1. How charmingly stylish is this country garage with its timber, metal and stone design?

Ht-House okayama hayasima, 三宅和彦／ミヤケ設計事務所 三宅和彦／ミヤケ設計事務所 Country style garage/shed Wood Black
三宅和彦／ミヤケ設計事務所

三宅和彦／ミヤケ設計事務所
三宅和彦／ミヤケ設計事務所
三宅和彦／ミヤケ設計事務所

2. “Glitz and glamour” is how we would describe this modern beauty – and the cars are great, too!

K邸, 一級建築士事務所 馬場建築設計事務所 一級建築士事務所 馬場建築設計事務所 Modern garage/shed
一級建築士事務所 馬場建築設計事務所

一級建築士事務所 馬場建築設計事務所
一級建築士事務所 馬場建築設計事務所
一級建築士事務所 馬場建築設計事務所

3. This open-plan garage flaunts quite the unique look thanks to both its floor- and roof design.

APARTAMENTO - T3 DUPLEX - ESTRELA, EU LISBOA EU LISBOA Modern garage/shed
EU LISBOA

EU LISBOA
EU LISBOA
EU LISBOA

4. Not a garage per se, but we still think this parking space deserves recognition for its eye-catching style!

A tensile fabric car shed homify Modern garage/shed
homify

A tensile fabric car shed

homify
homify
homify

5. A concrete pillar, wooden trusses and curved roof shingles – this beautiful garage looks so easy to copy, doesn’t it?

Balvanera St. Andrews, Arquitectura MAS Arquitectura MAS Modern garage/shed
Arquitectura MAS

Arquitectura MAS
Arquitectura MAS
Arquitectura MAS

6. Don’t you think your vehicles also deserve to enjoy a beautiful view, such as this lush garden spot?

INDUSTRIAL,LIBERTY,MODERNO, MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER" MARA GAGLIARDI 'INTERIOR DESIGNER' Rustic style garage/shed
MARA GAGLIARDI <q>INTERIOR DESIGNER</q>

MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER"
MARA GAGLIARDI <q>INTERIOR DESIGNER</q>
MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER"

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The combination of modern materials and neutral hues promote this garage design from “nice” to “va-va-voom’!

1F車庫區 映荷空間設計 Modern garage/shed
映荷空間設計

1F車庫區

映荷空間設計
映荷空間設計
映荷空間設計

8. Who said “less is more” can’t be applied to your garage’s design?

CASA GMATA, WIGO ARQUITECTURA WIGO ARQUITECTURA minimalist garage/shed Concrete Grey
WIGO ARQUITECTURA

WIGO ARQUITECTURA
WIGO ARQUITECTURA
WIGO ARQUITECTURA

9. Sleek, stylish and with a touch of futuristic vision – exactly how we like our garages!

TB House, Aguirre Arquitetura Aguirre Arquitetura minimalist garage/shed
Aguirre Arquitetura

Aguirre Arquitetura
Aguirre Arquitetura
Aguirre Arquitetura

10. We love the almost monochrome look of this fresh and open design, and the wooden finishes add so much elegance.

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

11. How easy would it be to recreate this timber-clad design back home? Don’t forget the glittering ceiling downlighters!

City Park Carport, New Orleans studioWTA Modern garage/shed
studioWTA

City Park Carport, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

From garages to gardens, have a look at DIY: 8 garden projects you can do in one weekend.

​Less is indeed more with this minimalist Japanese home
Which garage design would you love to recreate back home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks