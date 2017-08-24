New this week: 11 garages to copy

Be honest: how many times has it happened that guests visiting your home have asked to look at your garage? Maybe to glance at your choice of vehicles, sure, but definitely not to gather style tips – for those, they usually check out your interior design skills flaunted in other indoor spaces, like living rooms, kitchens and dining rooms.

But that doesn’t mean that your garage should be a cold, dark and neglected space – after all, it’s where you keep some of your most prized, four-wheel possessions!

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at some garages that definitely know how to bring the style…