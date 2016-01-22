​This Home is the Village's Wonderful Secret

Today on homify 360°, we reveal a striking piece of architectural design that showcases a rustic and charming facade. From Portuguese architect Pedro Quintela Studio comes a spacious villa that was born out of nothing more than a stone wall and an abandoned house.

Today, this space sports unique organic shapes, natural materials, and an inspiring presence to make us fall in love at first sight. Not only does it ideally suit the environment in which it is located, but its breathtaking combination of exterior spaces and interior rooms inspires the creative mind. But don’t take our word for it. See for yourself…