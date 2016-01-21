Making your dining room a delicacy

A lot of homes in today’s age boast open floor plans, which means certain rooms share a certain space. The most popular are undoubtedly the open plan living- and dining room (and sometimes the kitchen also comes into play), even though these are two very opposite spaces. The living room is where we relax with a friend or a good book, while the dining room is where we host that spectacular dinner party—or which can also serve as the home office space.

To further differentiate these two spaces, they both require unique furniture pieces. With a snug sofa, television and coffee table on the one side, and a dining table, comfortable chairs and perhaps a sideboard on the other side, the two rooms exude their own unique personalities. Whether you find your living- and dining rooms sharing a space or not, we are sure that you also want your surroundings to striking and gorgeous.

Today we will focus on adding that certain je ne sais quoi to our dining room, and ensuring that it becomes quite the eye-catcher for our guests when they drop by.