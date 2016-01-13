What to keep in mind when planning a kitchen

Whenever the word ‘kitchen’ is mentioned during a conversation, most likely the first image that is evoked is the cutting of vegetables and cooking in pots on stove. But is that really the only functions of a kitchen: food preparation and cooking? This may have been true in different times…

Nowadays, it has become one of the most crucial rooms of the house. It has become the centre of family activity, and not only that! It is the place where one can both drink a coffee while preparing dinner, as well as hosting friends. It’s where the agendas of the family are often decided upon, even if only for a few fleeting moments each day.

Therefore, in the rush of day-to-day, it is essential that everything is accessible, organised and functional! It is extremely important to have a kitchen that suits you perfectly and is adapted to your needs from day to day. The available space, materials and intensity of use, amongst others, are factors that will weigh on your choice.

Planning a kitchen can be tricky… there are so many details to consider, which may create the risk for many to give up before they've even started, for lack of motivation.

Fortunately, we here at homify won’t let that happen, so today’s article contains all the steps to plan your new kitchen, with all the details that must be considered in the process. Come with us to build up your motivation!