​Less is indeed more with this minimalist Japanese home

Professional architectural firm Mori Architect Office from Fukuoka in Japan brings us our latest homify 360° discovery that, as you can tell by our headline, teaches us the value of less is more – or the minimalist design style, to be more precise.

So, let’s see how a minimum amount of colours, a commitment to clear spaces and an overall clean layout can still make up a house that’s as stylish and welcoming as any modern counterpart.