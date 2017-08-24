​Less is indeed more with this minimalist Japanese home

Professional architectural firm Mori Architect Office from Fukuoka in Japan brings us our latest homify 360° discovery that, as you can tell by our headline, teaches us the value of less is more – or the minimalist design style, to be more precise.
So, let’s see how a minimum amount of colours, a commitment to clear spaces and an overall clean layout can still make up a house that’s as stylish and welcoming as any modern counterpart.
Honestly, we’re not sure that anybody will look twice when driving by this front façade – but since when is that a bad thing? Not all houses were meant to stand out amongst the crowds, and not all homeowners want to draw attention to their homes.
Having said that, one can’t deny the subtle style and clean appeal flaunted by the soft neutrals and concrete conjuring up this abode.
We immediately cut to the insides, more precisely to the open-plan layout that opens up onto the rear terrace / back yard – and wow, what a vision!
Snow-whites adorn the walls and ceilings while the floors and select furniture pieces have the pleasure of being styled up by warm neutral colours and wooden textures.
And let’s not forget how this open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge flow into the outside spaces.
To make the most of the interiors, open-plan layouts and glass have been used where possible – and if you though that a bathroom couldn’t flaunt glass walls, then think again. Standing in the hallway in front of this bathroom, we can see quite clearly straight into the exterior yard, for glass walls and –doors allow visual distance and natural lighting to become one with this layout.
A most unique bathroom, don’t you agree?
Time to bid farewell to this discovery, although not before we get to see how the exterior surfaces (particularly the front entrance) get lit up once night-time falls.
And thanks to expertly placed artificial lighting fixtures, the end result is a unique combination between a warm and welcoming glow, and a homely structure that still manages to hide itself quite well among its surrounding neighbours.
