​This modern Asian home is perfect for relaxation

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from JustNoie Home Builders in Japan, who deserve a round of applause for this modern-yet-tranquil design: a lofty, two-story dwelling that impresses in snow-white hues, with its façade presenting a soothing addition to the surrounding neighbourhood.

But the style doesn’t stop there – at the rear of the house we are met by a beautiful garden in minimalist style, complete with a deck and an array of sliding doors that perfectly merge the indoor spaces with outdoor living.

And regarding the interior design, how do the terms “casual charm”, “soft furnishing” and “style with character” grab you?