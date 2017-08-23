​This modern Asian home is perfect for relaxation

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from JustNoie Home Builders in Japan, who deserve a round of applause for this modern-yet-tranquil design: a lofty, two-story dwelling that impresses in snow-white hues, with its façade presenting a soothing addition to the surrounding neighbourhood.
But the style doesn’t stop there – at the rear of the house we are met by a beautiful garden in minimalist style, complete with a deck and an array of sliding doors that perfectly merge the indoor spaces with outdoor living.
And regarding the interior design, how do the terms “casual charm”, “soft furnishing” and “style with character” grab you?
Let’s kick off this tour at the house’ back, where a delicate little terrace spills forth from the house before meeting up with the fresh-green lawn. And just see how the crisp white façade of this abode contrasts superbly with those browns and greens, while the architects have cleverly included an expansive array of sliding doors, which can blend the indoor and outdoor living spaces with ease.
Once inside, we're met with a light and bright interior, with white walls and ceilings defining the space, but spiced up by rustic timber beams. The furnishings used are colourful yet casual, with this comfortable, blue sofa immediately drawing focus within the room.
This level has been designed with a relatively open plan, aiding in the circulation of light and air which serves to enhance the home's relaxed atmosphere.
As for the kitchen, that space is quite modern and streamlined, with its unique, linear design serving to section the abode's primary living space. A long, white island announces the cooking/working zone of the culinary area while also distinguishing it from the adjoining dining area (although the varied colour palettes also do a terrific job at that).
As we move from corner to corner, we can pick up touches that remind us of the industrial design style, as is evidenced by the exposed sink and transport-themed graphic art seen here.
The timber floor rounds out the contrast of colour and texture within the home's décor, while white ceilings and walls ensure the environment flaunts a light and spacious vibe.
We conclude this tour with a look at the house’s front side, adorned with crisp whites and simple, linear designs. The home almost appears to be a lofty, modern cottage, with charming design elements included, like the small, symmetrical windows peeking out from the top level.
A front door of deep brown timber becomes quite prominent with its dark tone, while the stones and green garden touches add not only freshness, but also a delicious Japanese flavour!
