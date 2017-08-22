Your browser is out-of-date.

The 7 best South African pools on homify

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Franschhoek Guesthouse
Winter may not be completely over yet, but that doesn’t mean that the chilly weather is here to stay. In fact, in a few weeks from now, we’ll start experiencing a definite increase in temperature, leading us straight into beautiful spring and then summer.

And with that in mind, we’ve decided now would be a great time to glance at a few swimming pools located right here in South Africa (and designed by some of our local talent) to start inspiring us for forthcoming pool parties…

1. Due to its size and style, this magnificent pool seems to be committed to both an active- and lavish lifestyle.

Ferguson Architects
2. What could be better than this spacious, L-shaped pool complete with stepping stone and surrounding wooden deck?

homify
3. This exquisite design reminds us of a natural pool located in a lush forest – how dreamy!

White River Manor, Principia Design
4. The surrounding features definitely share in this heavenly pool design’s success.

Pool area
5. See how stunning curves can be? This oval-shaped design is definitely ready to play host to numerous pool parties.

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects
6. It might be a bit slim, but this superb pool looks like it’s streaming in directly from the ocean.

Plettenberg Bay - Beach House, DV8 Architects
7. How spectacularly does this glimmering pool contrast with the glitzy look of the house? Relaxing times in a cool-blue spot guaranteed!

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
Which of these pool designs would be perfect for your planned pool party?

No, Thanks