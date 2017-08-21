​The Durban house with a fab and fresh layout

Durban-based firm Ferguson Architects bring us our newest homify 360° discovery: ‘House Cowies Hill’, which is, as you can probably tell, located in Cowies Hill, a small upmarket residential suburb of Pinetown in Durban.

What makes this house so special that we just had to share it with you? Well, for one thing it flaunts an eye-catching combination of décor pieces and furniture items to make anyone just glancing at an image of its interiors feel immediately welcome. And for another, it is firmly committed to providing a fresh and open ambience – literally!