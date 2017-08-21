​The Durban house with a fab and fresh layout

Durban-based firm Ferguson Architects bring us our newest homify 360° discovery: ‘House Cowies Hill’, which is, as you can probably tell, located in Cowies Hill, a small upmarket residential suburb of Pinetown in Durban.
What makes this house so special that we just had to share it with you? Well, for one thing it flaunts an eye-catching combination of décor pieces and furniture items to make anyone just glancing at an image of its interiors feel immediately welcome. And for another, it is firmly committed to providing a fresh and open ambience – literally!
No, we did not travel all the way to the Amazon to take this picture – this house, believe it or now, is actually situated in a residential estate. The super lush forest-like setting surrounding the house is just one major bonus!
Seeing as the house flaunts such a breathtaking location, it would have been a sin to keep those fantastic views hidden, which is why numerous rooms, such as this lounge, enjoy 24/7 backdrops such as this!
To ensure that fabulous view and fresh lighting is transported throughout the home, open-plan layouts have been opted for where possible, as we can see here in the dining room flowing most elegantly into the adjoining living room.
And just notice the ingenious touches of indoor plants and flowers that strikingly mimic the lush outdoors.
Bathing outside is one thing that many people dream of, yet would never attempt, considering privacy and all that. However, this clever design injects an abundance of landscape views and natural lighting into the bathroom, perfectly creating the illusion of floating in a bubble bath in the great outdoors!
Don’t overlook how wonderfully those sleek and modern man-made elements contrast with Mother Nature’s handiwork.
