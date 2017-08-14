Before and after houses: 5 extreme transformations

The age old question stands, should I completely rebuild or simply renovate and rehabilitate? Well, in this homify feature, we have a look at the before and after results of an older home makeover. To renovate an old building with amazing before and after results, continue reading this homify feature. Consider these fantastic tips and tricks to renovate your farmhouse with modernity in mind. You may want to convert the house with an outstanding before and after idea to suit your awesome personality. Have a look at these 5 extreme house transformations for helpful hints and tips.