Which floor for the kitchen?

So you're thinking about upgrading your kitchen, but you're stuck at the choice of which kitchen floor would suit your space in terms of decor, design and quality. Well, continue reading this homify article for ideas on how to enhance the floor in your kitchen.
Finding the right flooring option for your kitchen is not easy, it means you'll have to look at colours, designs and layout ideas to suit your home, especially if space is limited. Remember that the flooring in a kitchen also needs to be sturdy and durable enough to withstand foot traffic, plenty of mess and sometimes even the effect of heavy pots. These kitchen floorboard ideas are sure to help you plan for even the toughest conditions, so let's take a look at these helpful hints and tips for inspiration.
Tiles are surely a classic option for the kitchen floor and these grey and white ceramic tiles are simple and stylish enough to fit any kitchen, from the modern to the eclectic and even rustic design. These tiles, along with the minimalist decor and chic colour scheme creates a kitchen with a harmonious decor.
Why are tiles the best choice for the flooring in the kitchen? Well, their durable, easy to clean and robust enough to withstand multiple pots and pans falling on them. Tiles are water and heat resistant and the perfect option if you want to install and under floor heating system.
A PVC floor in the kitchen has many advantages. They are inexpensive, quick and easy to install and are relatively as long lasting and simple to clean as tiles. This flooring is great for the kitchen as it is relatively shock absorbant, making moving in a breeze for apartment renters and their neighbours.
PVC is also known as vinyl, and is made from stone, salt and petroleum, as well as natural fillers such as chalk and limestone. They do not contain any serious plastic heavy metal or lead. This flooring is available in a variety of colours and designs, suitable for any space.
Unlike PVC, linoleum is one of the so-called natural floor coverings. It consists of natural raw materials such as linseed oil, cork or wood. It's a smart option that is gaining popularity for its material combination, while also being non-slip, anti-static and easy to maintain. If you prefer something unusual in the design, then linoleum is wonderful. It comes in a variety of colours to fit any home or kitchen floor.
However, it is vital that is flooring be professionally laid with a special linoleum adhesive. In addition, linoleum has a highly abrasion-resistant, silky-matte glaze that can prevent the water penetrating into the material. It's also the ideal option for allergy sufferers.
Consider kitchen floorboards as an alternative to a modern home, especially if you have an open plan setting. You obviously prefer the cosy, comfortable option and the wooden kitchen floor is an ideal choice. Consider this floor for your kitchen if you adore the rustic element with a modern living space, and because it is available in a variety of colours, you can create an industrial loving design quite easily.
The pitfall however is that this is a natural material, that is not particularly hard-wearing. A surface seal is therefore a must, in order to avoid scratches, scrapes and of course water stains. It's a flooring in the kitchen that requires extra mindfulness and regular care. So remember to place felt pads under the feet of the chairs and dining table to curb any damage.
If you like the idea of a wooden floor in the kitchen, but need something more affordable, then laminate flooring in the kitchen could be an amazing idea. These kitchen floorboards are produced when wooden layers including chips and fibres are compressed at high temperatures they are compressed, the wooden detail results from a digital print. It looks deceptively genuine though. To clean this kitchen floor, use a damp cloth that is not too wet or else you'll cause permanent damage to this material.
Natural stone is an excellent flooring material in the kitchen because it is extremely sturdy. This material is resistant to water and solvents, and is therefore a match for the stress in the kitchen. Depending on your taste, you can opt for the natural stone, which best suits the kitchen equipment and your home requirements.
If you opt for dark granite, your floor in the kitchen will be extremely hard wearing, while marble floors may be a sleek and popular choice, it does require special care. Stains and splashes should be removed as quickly as possible to avoid a permanent mark.
Have a look at 11 pictures of beautiful kitchens to inspire you upgrade.