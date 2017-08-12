26 fantastic ideas for small kitchens

The kitchen is the heart of the home, but that doesn't mean your small kitchen can't look perfect in every way. These 26 fantastic kitchens are filled with awesome ideas, helpful hints and tricks that are sure to upgrade your space in style and elegance. These ideas for a small kitchen are not only easy to include, but will definitely get your kitchen looking smart, attractive and charming. Continue reading this homify feature to get the most out of your kitchen, regardless of its size, shape and colour scheme.
We begin this feature by looking at a simple small kitchen… a modular option. It's perfect for individuals who want a look of less is more, allowing them to feel free to pick up and move their life in one go without the anxiety that comes along with having plenty of belongings, such as bulky appliances and furniture.
This is an amazing modern kitchen for small rooms, it's informal too. The counter works as both a dining area and workspace, ideal for those quick meals.
Here's another classic kitchen with a minimalist design, think of these ideas for a small kitchen as your cheat sheet to decorating.
The space in a closed kitchen can be maximised with a trendy U-shape design, it's an especially modern kitchen for small rooms in a pretty petite house.
If you love the idea of including all the amenities in your small kitchen, then this sleek and eye-catching counter is a smart choice for storage.
Neutral colours or bright kitchens are beautiful enough for any space, be it a small kitchen in the suburbs or city, but one thing is for sure, ample lighting will create an illusion that it looks larger and less cramped.
All-white cupboards and walls, paired with sophisticated appliances, is one of the excellent ideas for a small kitchen, allowing it to look fresher and cleaner.
Hide your dirty dishes behind a stylish door and your small kitchen will remain out of sight when you have company.
How about including a bit of everything with these ideas for a small kitchen? Include a bit of modernity, rustic elegance and even a bit of eclectic charm.
Although this may probably be in contrast to minimalist design, it's an awesome alternative to the average modern kitchen for small rooms.
A funky small kitchen like this will definitely get your mood going. Choose complementary colours on the spectrum to avoid a chaotic design.
Transparent seats, sleek and shiny design and eye-catching illumination creates a sensational modern kitchen decor for small rooms.
Opt for a wooden kitchen to enhance that Scandinavian ideas for a small kitchen, the modern appliances and white fixtures is a great element too.
The quintessential kitchen for your cottage, it radiates comfort and cosy design from a bygone era. While the curtains instead of doors is a great idea for a small kitchen.
A retro kitchen often includes a vibrant colour, with quirky and unusual patterns and shapes taking centre stage. It's the ideal modern kitchen for small rooms, especially with this odd lighting.
It's a petite kitchen filled with noble aspects, from the marble detail to the chic colour scheme.
A practical kitchen is all about being comfortable and stress-free, and with this tiny kitchen layout, you'll definitely be at ease.
Add fantasy with a breezy colour decorating the walls of your modern kitchen.
Imagine you're on a vacation in the forest with a cosy atmosphere in your kitchen.
You may think contrasting colours won't work, but this kitchen design is proof that it will look pretty stylish.
It's a modern kitchen that blends traditional design with stainless steel features for a kitchen that has a brilliant decor almost reminiscent of a commercial kitchen.
Here's a wonderfully industrial design of a small kitchen.
Another idea for a small kitchen is to include a focal wall in the form of a blackboard and you'll always have space for those recipes you're trying out.
Any kitchen, regardless of its size requires perfect illumination. Remember to light the space beneath your cupboards while you're at it.
Have a cup of coffee in the comfort of your kitchen.
Our final kitchen is classic and country styled, a must-have design for a small kitchen worth its salt. How about these 7 simple ideas for small kitchens?