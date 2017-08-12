Your browser is out-of-date.

26 fantastic ideas for small kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
BILBOHOMES, Hiruki studio Hiruki studio Industrial style kitchen
The kitchen is the heart of the home, but that doesn't mean your small kitchen can't look perfect in every way. These 26 fantastic kitchens are filled with awesome ideas, helpful hints and tricks that are sure to upgrade your space in style and elegance. These ideas for a small kitchen are not only easy to include, but will definitely get your kitchen looking smart, attractive and charming. Continue reading this homify feature to get the most out of your kitchen, regardless of its size, shape and colour scheme.

1. Modular kitchen

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

We begin this feature by looking at a simple small kitchen… a modular option. It's perfect for individuals who want a look of less is more, allowing them to feel free to pick up and move their life in one go without the anxiety that comes along with having plenty of belongings, such as bulky appliances and furniture.

2. Kitchens with dining area

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

This is an amazing modern kitchen for small rooms, it's informal too. The counter works as both a dining area and workspace, ideal for those quick meals.

3. Wow effect

homify Small kitchens
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's another classic kitchen with a minimalist design, think of these ideas for a small kitchen as your cheat sheet to decorating.

4. U-shape

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

The space in a closed kitchen can be maximised with a trendy U-shape design, it's an especially modern kitchen for small rooms in a pretty petite house.

5. For everything

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love the idea of including all the amenities in your small kitchen, then this sleek and eye-catching counter is a smart choice for storage.

6. Bright kitchen

Home Staging Doppelhaus in Westerland/Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Kitchen
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Neutral colours or bright kitchens are beautiful enough for any space, be it a small kitchen in the suburbs or city, but one thing is for sure, ample lighting will create an illusion that it looks larger and less cramped.

7. Minimalist design

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

All-white cupboards and walls, paired with sophisticated appliances, is one of the excellent ideas for a small kitchen, allowing it to look fresher and cleaner. 

8. Hidden kitchen

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

Hide your dirty dishes behind a stylish door and your small kitchen will remain out of sight when you have company. 

9. Combination of style

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Kitchen
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

How about including a bit of everything with these ideas for a small kitchen? Include a bit of modernity, rustic elegance and even a bit of eclectic charm.

10. Quite rustic

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Kitchen
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

Although this may probably be in contrast to minimalist design, it's an awesome alternative to the average modern kitchen for small rooms. 

​11. Colour scheme

BILBOHOMES, Hiruki studio Hiruki studio Industrial style kitchen
Hiruki studio

Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio

A funky small kitchen like this will definitely get your mood going. Choose complementary colours on the spectrum to avoid a chaotic design.

12. Elegant

Kitchen island, Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Modern kitchen
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Transparent seats, sleek and shiny design and eye-catching illumination creates a sensational modern kitchen decor for small rooms.

13. Wooden

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

Opt for a wooden kitchen to enhance that Scandinavian ideas for a small kitchen, the modern appliances and white fixtures is a great element too.

​14. Rustic and charming

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

The quintessential kitchen for your cottage, it radiates comfort and cosy design from a bygone era. While the curtains instead of doors is a great idea for a small kitchen.

​ 15. Retro

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

A retro kitchen often includes a vibrant colour, with quirky and unusual patterns and shapes taking centre stage. It's the ideal modern kitchen for small rooms, especially with this odd lighting.

16. Sophisticated

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's a petite kitchen filled with noble aspects, from the marble detail to the chic colour scheme. 

17. Everything at hand

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenCabinets & shelves White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

A practical kitchen is all about being comfortable and stress-free, and with this tiny kitchen layout, you'll definitely be at ease.

18. Fresh colour

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenStorage White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

Add fantasy with a breezy colour decorating the walls of your modern kitchen.

19. Cottage charm

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Imagine you're on a vacation in the forest with a cosy atmosphere in your kitchen. 

20. Contrast

Loft , Pulse Arquitetura Pulse Arquitetura Kitchen
Pulse Arquitetura

Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura

You may think contrasting colours won't work, but this kitchen design is proof that it will look pretty stylish.

21. Between tradition and modernity

Manoir du Cleuyou, architektur-photos.de architektur-photos.de Kitchen
architektur-photos.de

architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de

It's a modern kitchen that blends traditional design with stainless steel features for a kitchen that has a brilliant decor almost reminiscent of a commercial kitchen.

​ 22. Industrial look

Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Propia

Brilliant Bethnal Green

Propia
Propia
Propia

Here's a wonderfully industrial design of a small kitchen.

23. Blackboard

Интерьер однокомнатной квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Анна Теклюк Анна Теклюк Kitchen
Анна Теклюк

Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк

Another idea for a small kitchen is to include a focal wall in the form of a blackboard and you'll always have space for those recipes you're trying out.

24. Lighting

Mieszkanie w łódzkiej kamienicy - 60m2, Pink Pug Design Interior Pink Pug Design Interior Kitchen
Pink Pug Design Interior

Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior

Any kitchen, regardless of its size requires perfect illumination. Remember to light the space beneath your cupboards while you're at it.

25. Enjoyable

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Kitchen
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Have a cup of coffee in the comfort of your kitchen.

26. An absolute classic

Бирюза и кружева, Алёна Демшинова Алёна Демшинова Kitchen
Алёна Демшинова

Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова

Our final kitchen is classic and country styled, a must-have design for a small kitchen worth its salt. How about these 7 simple ideas for small kitchens?

​Voor en na: 5 stoepe wat styl kry
Which small kitchen suits your home?

