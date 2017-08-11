The perfect colour palette for the house facade

The façade is the first glimpse at the character and personality of the house, it is your guests' first impression of your style and of course the house facade colour scheme plays an important role to enhance that classic or modern elegance. So, if you're looking for ideas to paint the house facade in a stunning and eye-catching shade, then continue reading this homify feature for helpful hints and tips.

The interior colour scheme of your home can be changed pretty often, but the tough choice is your house facade colour, as this may last a good few years. You may be thinking which facade colour suits your space, from the modern to the small and the simple yet spacious.

A general rule is: warm colours, such as orange are inviting, while cold colours, such as green and blue, tend to be less welcoming. Other factors to consider, are the size and position of the house, as well as direction of the sun as this will contribute to the overall appearance of the façade.