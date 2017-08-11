The perfect colour palette for the house facade

The façade is the first glimpse at the character and personality of the house, it is your guests' first impression of your style and of course the house facade colour scheme plays an important role to enhance that classic or modern elegance. So, if you're looking for ideas to paint the house facade in a stunning and eye-catching shade, then continue reading this homify feature for helpful hints and tips.
The interior colour scheme of your home can be changed pretty often, but the tough choice is your house facade colour, as this may last a good few years. You may be thinking which facade colour suits your space, from the modern to the small and the simple yet spacious.
A general rule is: warm colours, such as orange are inviting, while cold colours, such as green and blue, tend to be less welcoming. Other factors to consider, are the size and position of the house, as well as direction of the sun as this will contribute to the overall appearance of the façade.
A bright house facade colour paired with a darker roof is a classic colour combination. Bright walls blend into their environment without being over the top, radiating warmth. The colours used most often are white, beige, yellow, and orange.
Light colour schemes fit well into your surroundings, while brighter and darker shades may be a bit more attention seeking. This house facade colour is far less distracting in the suburbs, while the brighter shades of paint for your house facade may be more fitting for your home in the city.
The ultimate goal of which facade colour is best for your house needs to be harmony and elegance, chic design and cosy inviting charm.
Paint the house facade with similar shades of the same colour palette, from the walls to the roof and your home will no doubt have a traditional and classic appeal. Here we see the house facade colour of beige, while the roof has a similar colour that is easy on the eye.
The uniform design of the window frames, railings and even the garden fence are matched in colour, white windows and the light brown railing, fits in with the colour and overall concept, with nothing out of place.
The tone-on-tone house facade colour works best when the home is not squeezed between others, so the house itself is the stand alone eye-catcher with a simple colour scheme.
Searching for which facade colour means you need to think about whether there is a terrace, a detached house or even a semi-detached house, as well as the direction of the sunshine and surroundings.
Most homeowners paint the house facade in a classic colour with a lighter shade on the walls and darker hues on the roof. However, the house shows a very different choice. The striking façade of this country house is mainly due to the fact that the bright roof matches the house and forms a frame for the dark brown walls.
These houses fit into a natural environment perfectly and a large garden would complement the space with spacious lawns and earthy tones enhancing the design.
Glass, wood, metal, stone and the classic plastered wall, how can we make the decision? It's probably best to add a plastered exterior wall to a stone base, or combine simple stone columns with an otherwise rather minimalist façade. This house has a natural wooden appeal, with metal features that lets this rustic house come alive with modernity.
If you would like to think less about the house facade colour, then opt for more glazing, this will ensure your interior is comfortable and filled with light. But, remember to plan for blinds or curtains too.
When it comes to which façade colour will be awesome for your house, the best choice is grey tones that are simple and not too bright. Why? The façade design is long-term and subject to external influences such as dirt and weather.
In contrast to earth tones, luminescent colours usually only exist with organic pigments, which are less resistant to light than paints with mineral pigments.
But what if striking green or blue are exactly the colours I want for my façade? This dark green house in the middle of the forest has a fantastic overall picture. Likewise large houses in bright red may be overwhelming, so opt for one red wall for a playful and creative wall accent colour.
Home design doesn't need to be over the top when it comes to the paint of the house facade, opt for a classic and inconspicuous colour scheme and pair it with white, beige, yellow or orange. A red or brown roof is another good choice for your house decor.
Green shutters have a traditional element, while a simple garden fence can be decorated perfectly in a similar shade of green that will keep your space uniform.
In order to revive the baroque age, one must take a look at the architecture, because that's where the baroque art found its strongest expression. Playful, curved shapes, ornaments, gables, columns and the play on light and shadows are simply sensational. In addition, baroque architecture is deliberately based on illusion.
The usual house facade colour is based on the natural stone colors of sandstone and marble with yellow and red dominating, in addition to white, grey and black.
As majestic as renaissance houses can be, they transport visitors and the owners to an era of enchantment and regal architecture. The simple geometric forms such as circles and cuboids dominate these façades and add grandeur.
Renaissance buildings are often found in three varieties: natural stone, plastered facades or a type of veneer. Grey was traditionally used as the house facade colour during this period.
Clear geometric stone squares placed on top of each other, with reduced ornamentation and small windows, made the Romanesque architecture a massive yet attractive design option for a house. But choosing which facade colour is best for this strong exterior is pretty hard, especially since it has a classic style.