So you're looking for fresh ideas to add a trendy colour to your walls with contemporary design and elegant appeal perfect enough for any space. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 9 absolutely trendy wall colours in 2017. You may be considering a more drastic home makeover, including the furniture, bathroom and maybe even the kitchen, but start slowly and introduce some fabulous of these wall colours 2017 into your living space. Your guests will definitely be surprised by these wall colour trends and eye-catching detail. Let's take a look!
The combination of two rather cool shades in these home is perfectly suited to replace the trend colours of 2016, which saw blue and pink decorating the walls. The trend wall colours 2017 begins with a combination of purple and violet that adds elegance to every room. Whether your style is modern or classic, eclectic or creative, purple and violet is definitely a dominant one of the wall colour trends for 2017.
Pastel colours, particularly in open plan living rooms, increases harmony and attractive element to make our guests feel welcome and at home. These chic tones incorporate a soft contrast that is fitting for any space, regardless of size. Another trend wall colour in 2017, has to be the combination of gentle greens and green tones, perfect for a living room. So, if you're looking for trend colours 2017, give this palette a try.
White walls are one of the timeless options that will feature every year, and it's definitely one of our absolute favourite trend colours 2017. It's easy to incorporate in any room, from the living space to the bedroom and even the bathroom. If you're on the fence about your colour scheme, then make a list if wall colours for 2017 that will suit your home and style with cosy, classic charm in mind.
The colour grey should not be underestimated when it comes to contemporary room furnishing. The effect in combination with a green pastel tone has already been admired. Consider this a definite top trend wall colours in 2017, which brings a cool feature to rooms that are rather reserved. It's a basic tone that can be combined with a variety of colours and shades creating an inviting decor that your guests will love.
Pink is no doubt included in the wall colours 2017 that creates a wonderful balance of warmth and comfort within your own four walls. Be it a living room with a classic country house, or a modern loft that has hints of industrial design, a palette of pinks can be a versatile option for wall colour trends 2017.
Introducing shades of green into a home can have a soothing effect on the mind, body and soul. Many of us are already taking advantage of this design detail in our homes. We've seen that green and grey has made it on the list of trendy wall colours in 2017. But, have you ever thought about just green? A colour scheme that mimics the natural element of the outdoors would be a simply perfect colour to enhance your kitchen this year.
Yellow evokes enthusiasm throughout a home, with a refreshing perspective that is certainly a considerable trend colour for the year 2017. Not only for the classic living space, but as a wonderfully muted note maybe even throughout your interior.
As far as the team of professionals at homify are concerned, the colour grey and all its variants are definitely the trend wall colours for 2017. This palette is versatile for any room as a basic tone with eye-catching furniture and vibrant shades pairing pretty well too. Consider this as a wonderful decor option for your modern home with industrial design and include dark hues of blue for an elegant touch, while wooden furniture is warm and welcoming too.
Our final colourful hue to admire this year, has to be maritime blue, it's a great mixture of green, turquoise and blue and adds an absolutely fascinating touch to the modern home, an awesome feature for wall colour trends in 2017 that is simply stunning in a modern living room or even the kitchen.