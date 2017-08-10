So you're looking for fresh ideas to add a trendy colour to your walls with contemporary design and elegant appeal perfect enough for any space. Well, in this homify feature, we look at 9 absolutely trendy wall colours in 2017. You may be considering a more drastic home makeover, including the furniture, bathroom and maybe even the kitchen, but start slowly and introduce some fabulous of these wall colours 2017 into your living space. Your guests will definitely be surprised by these wall colour trends and eye-catching detail. Let's take a look!