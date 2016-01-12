The House that Transformed its Neighbourhood

A suburb in Portugal may seem like any other, excepting one stark contrast. In the middle of a seemingly dilapidated neighbourhood, a bold white façade arises from the ground and irrefutably towers above its peers in appearance.

The Arrifana House had been imagined and by the architect, Pedro Henrique, who is based in Santa Maria da Feira. With this project he has managed to create an inspiring building as a model for an envisaged town. If you join us on a tour of this spectacular home, you will find it is completely revolutionary in its surroundings, and consequently lends a whole new life to the entire neighbourhood.