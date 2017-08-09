The affordable alternative to the house: Container house

The majority of South African dream of owning a house. The cost, however, is far out of the financial reach for most families, so many, end up wishing about their own home, even though it is moves far in the distance.

We searched for a cost-effective solution to housing troubles and found it to be the current talk of the town, the container house. In South Africa, this stylish, modern alternative is gaining popularity. Although some may shake their heads, we will show you just how comfortable the units can be by means of these examples.

Container house costs?

The cost of a used container can vary widely. The 12 metre long container house costs about between R100,000 to R150,000, depending on the design, layout and fixtures. But, there is a definite differentiation between used and new containers.

Is the container insulated?

Although sea containers are constructed as lightweight containers. They consist mainly of corrosion-resistant steel, which is coated with a protective varnish, lacquer and an epoxy resin base. Therefore, they are insulated and can maintain a comfortable interior temperature.

Where to put the containers?

Building bylaws apply not only to national but also to local regulations. Therefore, it is not possible to say uniformly where containers can be placed, but they need to be distinguished from case to case. It is therefore important to read up on the building regulations for your area before making the purchase of your container house. In addition, you need to confirm whether the container is planned for long term use or only temporary. If the container is to be placed only for a certain period of time, the size again plays a decisive role.