The affordable alternative to the house: Container house

The majority of South African dream of owning a house. The cost, however, is far out of the financial reach for most families, so many, end up wishing about their own home, even though it is moves far in the distance.
We searched for a cost-effective solution to housing troubles and found it to be the current talk of the town, the container house. In South Africa, this stylish, modern alternative is gaining popularity. Although some may shake their heads, we will show you just how comfortable the units can be by means of these examples.
Container house costs?
The cost of a used container can vary widely. The 12 metre long container house costs about between R100,000 to R150,000, depending on the design, layout and fixtures. But, there is a definite differentiation between
used and
new containers.
Is the container insulated?
Although sea containers are constructed as lightweight containers. They consist mainly of corrosion-resistant steel, which is coated with a protective varnish, lacquer and an epoxy resin base. Therefore, they are insulated and can maintain a comfortable interior temperature.
Where to put the containers?
Building bylaws apply not only to national but also to local regulations. Therefore, it is not possible to say uniformly where containers can be placed, but they need to be distinguished from case to case. It is therefore important to read up on the building regulations for your area before making the purchase of your container house. In addition, you need to confirm whether the container is planned for long term use or only temporary. If the container is to be placed only for a certain period of time, the size again plays a decisive role.
Container houses are built from once used shipping containers that are converted into usable living spaces with help from architects and designers. The container house is manufactured from standard units and meet the energy regulations of a conventional house.
This design variant proves that the container house can be stylish and colorful. Although common ship containers were used, they were stacked one on top of the other, for a wonderfully flexible design. Doing so will help you increase the living space, a clever alternative to the usual house construction. Doors and windows can be included to suit the needs of your layout.
The interior of this house is also a surprise, it has a wooden floor, wooden furniture and traditional detail that is far more stylish than the modern family home.
At first glimpse, this container house might shock you, because from this angle you would expect the bathroom to be located outside too, but rest assured—this is only the laundry area, which is accessible from the outside. The house itself has a living room, a bedroom, a bathroom and fully equipped kitchen. The superimposed containers are connected to each other by a filigree staircase.
Living in a sea container does not mean you have to forego comfort. The developer of this micro house succeeded in making a 6 metre container into an ideal home. Whereas the 12 square metre container house includes an open plan living room and bedroom, bathroom and an integrated workplace. Think of how your can catch a tan from the terrace as you sunbathe while admiring the view of the surroundings, wherever that may be! Want to buy a container house yet?
A special project was launched in Berlin, where containers were converted into stylish student accommodation. Here students found cheap, modern furnished apartments that were affordable in design and layout. More than 200 containers were converted into small single-apartments, two bedroom flats or living rooms for up to three people.
Due to the rust-coloured façade, the apartments may seem uncomfortable at first glance, but the material is Corten steel, an extremely durable option for construction. In addition, it promises an excellent insulation and ensures a pleasant room temperature.
The container house is charming enough for a holiday accommodation, but it's a great permanent house too. The container house costs far less than a conventional home, so you may want to buy a container house and pimp it up in style. These are 5 affordable South African prefabs that can be yours.