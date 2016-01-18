Seriously bright ideas for kitchen lighting

The kitchen is a space that is not only used for cooking, it can be a room for all sorts of other activities, such as where the family meets to talk about their days, shares their breakfast, does their homework or has a cup of tea or glass of wine together.
Because of all of the kitchen's uses, the lighting is a very important factor because it must be both functional and practical.
Here are 10 bright ideas for light-filled spaces!
White is a firm favourite when it comes to decorating kitchens as it represents cleanliness and hygiene. The monochrome nature of this space gives a freshness and sleekness to the whole area, while making it feel bigger at the same time. The furniture, which features bright finishes, works in harmony with the white colours and is illuminated by the white lamps that are suspended from the ceiling.
To maintain cleanliness in the white kitchen, we suggest that you use lamps that are made from material that is easy to clean. You can add a small pot plant to give a subtle touch of colour and life into a space.
Integrating the dining area and the kitchen is a wonderful way to unify spaces, as seen here in this interior architectural design by Eos Mexico.
With a unified space, you can install lighting so that it hangs over the centre of the table, illuminating your food while you eat. You can also control the lighting, opting for softer light for eating or stronger light while cooking.
An open-plan space, finished in neutral and warm tones, provides harmony and unity throughout the space.
White lamps hanging over the chocolate-coloured table provides a nice contrast, which is tasteful. It also works with the bottom wall, which features its own light.
Rustic style with modern touches, this kitchen combines wood with stone on the walls and on the floor. The roof features a bracket around the entire perimeter of the ceiling, which holds a number of ceiling lights. These ceiling lights support the main, focal point in terms of lighting—a beautiful chandelier-like piece that hangs over the kitchen island.
The kitchen island is a comforting feature in the kitchen, giving the space a cosy feel. The overhead chandelier further enhances this warm effect.
This kitchen, designed by Room Designbüro, features two different environments—a kitchen and a dining area of sorts. These rooms are beautifully integrated.
The cooking area and the sink are the most used and important areas in the kitchen. Illuminating these spaces with LED lights from underneath the cabinets is a very chic and modern design, as seen in this design by In-Toto Kitchens Newcastle.
This is a very wise solution, illuminating the kitchen without creating any shadows, as you would get from an overhead light on the roof.
The lighting on the floor level also adds a very distinguished look to the kitchen.
If you have glass doors on your kitchen cabinets, illuminating these is a really great tip!
In the kitchen, it's important to have light in drawers or cupboards so that you can clearly see what lies inside.
In this kitchen, the central cabinet becomes the focal point of the design, where the copper tone of the cabinets is offset by an illuminated interior . The dishes and bowls can be clearly seen and become a source of décor all on their own. With this lighting by Grange Mexico, a warm and inviting atmosphere is created.
This same design is seen in the upper cabinets.
A lamp or lamps can also provide beautiful and perfect lighting for a kitchen. By working with geometry, you can create bright light in a cooking area, while keeping ambiance throughout the rest of the kitchen.
Taller Habitat Architects achieves an interesting design in this photograph, where materials and the distribution of lamps has been used perfectly. The brick wall provides a base of the lamps, which have been placed evenly along the wall. This gives the feeling of spaciousness and geometric design.
This is a sophisticated space with comfortable lighting.
Having a natural source of light is important, because it will make emphasising the light in one area of the room that much easier.
The lighting of a table in the kitchen should be warm, where lamps should be used in proportion to the size of the table. These lights should also be suspended over the table so that their light falls directly over it—then you can see what you're eating! To make sure that you don't blind yourself, however, make sure there is a distance of at least 80 cm between the lamp and the table.
To give a bit of contrast to the room, use black lamps against a white table, as suggested in this photograph by Erika Winters.
If you're redesigning your kitchen space, then don't miss: The Simple Guide To More Spacious Kitchens.