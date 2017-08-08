How much will an extension cost me?

Unfortunately, not every house extension is easy to implement. Sometimes, there are extensions that cannot be changed, with regards to time constraints and financial planning:

- Every house extension needs a solid foundation. But, this depends on the soil type and conditions.

- Is access to the construction site simple or complicated? This is particularly important in an existing building with a finished outdoor installation, as more complex measures need to be taken to reach the construction site.

- Will the structural conditions, such as the walls, roof areas or windows need to be change?

- Identified the pipelines and drainage systems must be modified during extension?