How much will an extension cost me?

We all love the comfort of being at home within our four walls, and we wouldn't want to move out. However, at some point you will realize that your house is too small—perhaps because your kids are all grown and want their own rooms, or because your home office takes up a lot more space than planned, perhaps a new hobby is taking off and now you require an extra room. Whatever the reason, an extension is an awesome alternative instead of moving house. But how much is an extension? We've included a few examples to help your home extension costs and planning. When calculating the home extension cost per square metre, you’ll need to factor in the location of your house.
How much is an extension? The home extension cost can be calculated between R6,000 and R9,000 per square metre, but this is dependent on the location and type of building that you live in. Although, remember to factor in architect fees, registration with the municipality and authorities, as well as VAT when budgeting your house extension cost.
The same calculation can also be applied for extensions costs that extend over a few floors. For example a double storey renovation would increase the home extension cost by 50 percent, plus the additional costs mentioned above. Expert planning is necessary when beginning any extension, from the simple to most the complicated. There will be far less to extend if the structural conditions are already in place. However, sometimes major structural adjustments need to be done and these require extra preparation, such as deconstruction of existing rooms, extensions that feature load-bearing walls or preparing the site.
For home extension costs that include a new kitchen or bathroom there will be further additions. A bathroom renovation can average from about R20,000 upwards for simple changes. Whereas the replacement of tiles, sanitary ware, pipes and electricity, as well as labour, the cost will then can increase dramatically. The average upgrade cost of a small kitchen can start at around R50,000 depending on the layout, materials and even appliances kitchen equipment we would like to buy, something more.
The house extension costs are vital, this means your home will be more beautiful in all aspects. Think about flooring, lighting, electrical points and of course the layout of your kitchen for a home with brilliant style and fantastic decor. Incorporate a workspace and dining area into your kitchen and minimalist sliding doors to take up less space.
Unfortunately, not every house extension is easy to implement. Sometimes, there are extensions that cannot be changed, with regards to time constraints and financial planning:
- Every house extension needs a solid foundation. But, this depends on the soil type and conditions.
- Is access to the construction site simple or complicated? This is particularly important in an existing building with a finished outdoor installation, as more complex measures need to be taken to reach the construction site.
- Will the structural conditions, such as the walls, roof areas or windows need to be change?
- Identified the pipelines and drainage systems must be modified during extension?
The location of the house plays a bigger role than we might think in home extension costs. Invest more in your extension costs per square metre if the house is located within the suburbs or an upmarket area of the city.
The house extension costs include construction, as well as the materials used can be clearly different from each other. Extensions need to include a variety of materials, which will create something stylish and elegant, including such as brick and stone is a great choice, but remember that these will contribute to house extension costs.
In
order to manage the project within the framework of
time, professional implementation and extension costs, it makes sense to involve a
professional architect from the beginning. Doing so, means you'll hire someone that has the necessary skill set, as well as experience in design and implementation to create a comfortable home extension. A professional will also advise on the best material and design to save you money on your home extension costs. They will source quotes from different contractors designed to fit within your budget and plan. Here are 13 ideas for your home entrance.