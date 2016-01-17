Modern Style that Glows in the Garden

Photographed by Stockhausen Fotodesign, this contemporary garden pavilion based in the Ruhr region of Germany, is a space you want to spend all summer!

Modern, stylish and sophisticated, this is a beautiful cube-like design, placed strategically in the garden area. Here you have the best views of the flowers, plants and wildlife all around! Each little detail and design has been considered to ensure that this space is utilised in the best possible way—fresh air, lots of natural light and astounding views.

With natural materials used, such as wood and glass, this pavilion is an inspiration to anyone who likes to spend time in their garden.

Let's go through the beautiful photographs by Stockhausen Fotodesign and examine the pavilion more closely!