Modern Style that Glows in the Garden

Photographed by Stockhausen Fotodesign, this contemporary garden pavilion based in the Ruhr region of Germany, is a space you want to spend all summer!
Modern, stylish and sophisticated, this is a beautiful cube-like design, placed strategically in the garden area. Here you have the best views of the flowers, plants and wildlife all around! Each little detail and design has been considered to ensure that this space is utilised in the best possible way—fresh air, lots of natural light and astounding views.
With natural materials used, such as wood and glass, this pavilion is an inspiration to anyone who likes to spend time in their garden.
Let's go through the beautiful photographs by Stockhausen Fotodesign and examine the pavilion more closely!
The subtle and sophisticated space lights up at night, offering a warm and cosy cocoon in the garden area. It draws you in straight away and looks so comfortable and appealing that it would be hard to resist!
The cube-like effect is achieved by the flat roof and the rectangular shape of the building. Don't you think this cube-like effect is trendy and stylish?
So what is the purpose of this contemporary pavilion? This is the definition of a pavilion:
In architecture a pavilion (from French 'pavillon', from Latin 'papilio') has two primary meanings. It can refer to a free-standing structure sited a short distance from a main residence, or within a compound, typically whose architecture makes it an object of pleasure. Large or small, in the West there is usually a connection with relaxation and pleasure in its intended use.
So essentially this space is designed to enjoy the garden area, in comfort and in style.
Now that we know the purpose is of this contemporary pavilion, let's look at it more carefully.
Large glass sliding doors reveal a cushy living room area, where people can relax, read their books, play board games, sip lemonade and bird watch. These doors can be open in summer or closed in winter so that this space can be used all year long, throughout the seasons.
It's not a huge space as it is meant to remain subtle and not draw away attention from the surrounding garden and beautiful views. The materials are also subtle—glass and wood, contrasting wonderfully with the lush green grass and the abundance of trees around the pavilion.
This angle shows how the sliding doors open up, revealing how the entire pavilion has the potential to become an open space. It's like you're sitting in the garden, under some fantastic shade.
You'll also notice that the architects have created a pavilion that is raised above the ground so that it almost looks as if it is hovering above the grass. This is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. By raising the wooden platform, it won't get damaged when the grass is wet or when it rains. Clever, right?
You'll also notice that the colours used are very subtle and natural, emanating warm and earthy tones. This is because the space is meant to blend into the natural surrounds, working with the garden area rather than standing out from it.
Carefully designed wooden slats feature heavily in the design of the pavilion, which we can examine more closely in this photograph.
On the right-hand side of the structure, the wooden slats provide a trendy and effective barrier between the pavilion and the garden behind it. This it best type of protection that a little space can get—effective but still offering views to the other side.
This lighter, more yellow wood works beautifully with the white walls and the more beige wood. The glass is also effective, offset against the wooden slats.
These wooden slats can also be found inside of the pavilion, where a little rectangular window offers views into the rear garden as well. This window is covered up by the wooden slats, again providing protection while still allowing for visibility. This also lets more light into the space.
From this angle we can see all of the classy and comfortable features in the pavilion, including a television and a water cooler—why would you ever go back into the main house?!
This space is designed for relaxation and luxury and is ideal for days when half of the family wants to watch the sport and the other half of the family wants to watch a cooking show. Put all of the sports watchers in the pavilion and they have the freedom and the space to shout when their team is winning, curse when their team is losing and high-five each other when their team scores a goal. Those who are not interested in sport will never have to hear anything about it!
There's also a fireplace in this space, which is essential for winter. It means that you can close all of the glass doors and keep the place cosy and warm, which makes it useful throughout the year. Whether you're drinking hot coffee or cold cocktails, this is a space to appreciate and relax in.
If you are going to be walking through the garden in the dark to get back to the main house from the pavilion, you'll need adequate lighting in the garden.
There are thousands of benefits to having a well-lit garden, including not falling on your face when you are walking in the dark! It also means you can keep an eye on your children while they are playing in the garden and that you can host braai's or evening meals in the garden without worrying when the sun goes down.
So how to choose what type of garden lighting is best for you?
It depends on the size of your garden as well as your own taste and style. You may like very intricate and quirky lights or you might like something modern and understated, such as this one. Whatever you go for, make sure the lighting is soft and romantic, creating the perfect subtle mood in the garden.
