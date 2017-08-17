13 ways to transform your bedroom with wallpaper

Your bedroom walls can easily define the style, character and personality of your home. But, if you like the option of being daring and different, then continue reading this feature. We've included 13 terrific wallpaper ideas to transform your modern home with chic detail and elegance, perfect enough for any space that requires a brilliant upgrade in design and ambiance. Buy yours off the shelf, or opt for the unusual, daring and unique with personalised wallpaper.