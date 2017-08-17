Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ways to transform your bedroom with wallpaper

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Your bedroom walls can easily define the style, character and personality of your home. But, if you like the option of being daring and different, then continue reading this feature. We've included 13 terrific wallpaper ideas to transform your modern home with chic detail and elegance, perfect enough for any space that requires a brilliant upgrade in design and ambiance. Buy yours off the shelf, or opt for the unusual, daring and unique with personalised wallpaper.

1. Geometric

SKANDYNAWIA NASZYMI OCZAMI , DreamHouse.info.pl DreamHouse.info.pl Scandinavian style bedroom
DreamHouse.info.pl

DreamHouse.info.pl
DreamHouse.info.pl
DreamHouse.info.pl

Calming neutral and muted tones are the epitome of modern, minimalist decor for your apartment in the city.

2. Damask delight

Damask Stencil in Beige (Venus) , Beautiful Changes Beautiful Changes BedroomAccessories & decoration
Beautiful Changes

Damask Stencil in Beige (Venus)

Beautiful Changes
Beautiful Changes
Beautiful Changes

A damask pattern evokes a luxury design and elegant detail in any space, creating an absolutely inviting bedroom design.

3. Shabby chic

Apto Praia Brava, Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura Mediterranean style bedroom
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura

Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura

Introduce shabby chic decor into your country styled home with this pretty pattern on the walls.

4. Well-lit

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Plan your illumination to suit the mood and colour scheme of the wallpaper. Include soft and calming textures to enhance the cosy appeal, this one looks like part of a perfect headboard. 

5. Element of romance

Çiçekler Serisi Kişiye Özel Baskılı Duvar Kağıtları, ARTMODEL ARTMODEL Walls & flooringWallpaper
ARTMODEL

ARTMODEL
ARTMODEL
ARTMODEL

If you love the idea of being daring and different, then choose this vibrant floral design for a fascinating edgy element.

6. Imaginative

carte da parati , sartoria murale, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale
Creativespace Sartoria Murale

Need ideas to decorate your teens' room? Well, this unique and eye-catching wallpaper idea will definitely inspire your renovation. 

7. For the love of family

Bespoke Photomontage Wallpaper - Mimosaic Style Identity Papers Walls & flooringWallpaper
Identity Papers

Bespoke Photomontage Wallpaper—Mimosaic Style

Identity Papers
Identity Papers
Identity Papers

A collage of memories is awesome for a bedroom wall that is brilliant yet bespoke.

8. Creative and charming

Pass Through Room homify Walls
homify

Pass Through Room

homify
homify
homify

A fresh shade of green and some gorgeous real-life florals adds fantasy to a simple unimaginative bedroom.

9. Simple

Bold & Noble South Downs Wallpaper in Heron Grey Bold & Noble Walls & flooringWallpaper
Bold &amp; Noble

Bold & Noble South Downs Wallpaper in Heron Grey

Bold & Noble
Bold &amp; Noble
Bold & Noble

White doesn't need to be boring, but with a pattern, it can be the simple, stunning option to suit your style.

10. Comfort and cosy

Apartamento na Consolação - Integração dos espaços - Cobogós, Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores BedroomBeds & headboards MDF Brown
Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores

Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores
Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores
Biarari e Rodrigues Arquitetura e Interiores

Here's another example of well-placed lighting enhancing a gorgeous wallpaper when located just behind the headboard.

11. Monochrome

Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

Hells Kitchen Penthouse

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Opt for a monochrome wallpaper and include a vibrant shade of yellow to complete the design.

12. Retro revival

Sleigh Bed Low, THE STORAGE BED THE STORAGE BED Country style bedroom
THE STORAGE BED

Sleigh Bed Low

THE STORAGE BED
THE STORAGE BED
THE STORAGE BED

A wooden bed with a breathtaking chandelier adds splendour to this classic bedroom design that is sophisticated enough for a vintage home in the country.

13. Pretty for a princess

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Decorate your little girl's bedroom with pretty detail fit for a princess. Here's How to give your bedroom a hotel look.

Did you decorate your bedroom walls in wallpaper?

