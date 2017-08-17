Your browser is out-of-date.

9 spectacular South African family homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Country style house
What do you think are must-have features in your South African home? Everything from colour scheme to illumination, greenery and natural lighting needs to be carefully considered for the ultimate design to suit your decor and living situation. These 9 spectacular South African houses are sure to inspire your upgrade in chic and sleek style. Let's take a look at these fantastic houses for ideas that are sure help your renovation.

1. Cool and contemporary

15 Bedroom Manor for sale Skipskop Properties
A strong exterior needs to have a personality of style and elegance, something that this modern home definitely exudes from all angles.

2. Modern design

Cressentwood estate Midrand, BlackStructure BlackStructure Modern houses
Clean lines and darker hues make this modern design a sophisticated delight to admire and enjoy.

3. With a rustic element

House Jones, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Eclectic style houses
Go for a rustic element by incorporating stone walls, plenty of light and of course some lovely greenery into your facade.

4. Fantastic farmhouse

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern houses
A funky farmhouse in the suburbs is great to get you thinking about that fantastic rural location you've always considered moving to.

5. The glass atrium

Back of building Jenny Mills Architects Modern houses staircase,atrium,lighting,windows,views
This modern work of architecture is impressive and creates a magical feel with the nature that surrounds it. The chic and stylish chandelier inside adds charm to the beautiful house.

6. Brimming with light

A glittering ambience FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Grey hues with brilliant illumination are a brilliant option for spacious home that enjoys a stunning view of the sunset.

7. Beach style

homify Country style house
Enhance that beach style setting with this lovely all-white home. Pergola's lead the way up to the house where a garage guarantees off street parking too.

8. Magnificent

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Here's another home that isn't short on lovely lighting, it's great if all you want to do is relax at the pool from dawn till dusk.

9. Coolest house on the street

homify Modern houses
Our final home is no doubt the coolest on the street, and with a minimalist design and contemporary finishes, privacy and security, there will never be a reason to leave home. Here are The key ingredients for a perfect home entrance

​11 skeepsvraghouer huise waarin jy kan woon
Which of these South African homes best suits your needs?

