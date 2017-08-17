9 spectacular South African family homes

What do you think are must-have features in your South African home? Everything from colour scheme to illumination, greenery and natural lighting needs to be carefully considered for the ultimate design to suit your decor and living situation. These 9 spectacular South African houses are sure to inspire your upgrade in chic and sleek style. Let's take a look at these fantastic houses for ideas that are sure help your renovation.
A strong exterior needs to have a personality of style and elegance, something that this modern home definitely exudes from all angles.
Clean lines and darker hues make this modern design a sophisticated delight to admire and enjoy.
Go for a rustic element by incorporating stone walls, plenty of light and of course some lovely greenery into your facade.
A funky farmhouse in the suburbs is great to get you thinking about that fantastic rural location you've always considered moving to.
This modern work of architecture is impressive and creates a magical feel with the nature that surrounds it. The chic and stylish chandelier inside adds charm to the beautiful house.
Grey hues with brilliant illumination are a brilliant option for spacious home that enjoys a stunning view of the sunset.
Enhance that beach style setting with this lovely all-white home. Pergola's lead the way up to the house where a garage guarantees off street parking too.
Here's another home that isn't short on lovely lighting, it's great if all you want to do is relax at the pool from dawn till dusk.
Our final home is no doubt the coolest on the street, and with a minimalist design and contemporary finishes, privacy and security, there will never be a reason to leave home. Here are The key ingredients for a perfect home entrance