​Is this the most gorgeous house in Durban?

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Ferguson Architects Modern living room
As you can tell from our headline, today’s homify 360° discovery takes us to Durban, where Ferguson Architects are sharing with us one of their prime creations…

‘House Umhlanga’ does seemingly everything right. It provides spacious layouts, the right combination of materials for its exterior façade, a firm commitment to exterior entertaining, a noteworthy colour palette, and the ideal amount of textures and patterns (both inside and out) to ensure a visually detailed house that’s quite worthy of being bragged about.

Let’s add some top-quality images to our running commentary…

A sleek backyard design

Ferguson Architects Modern houses
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

All right, so we know that we don’t usually kick off our discoveries with the back yards, but can you really blame us? Look at this space! That oh-so generous covered terrace; the wonderfully rustic wooden deck that neatly frames the glimmering blue swimming pool; eye-catching metal touches adorning the balcony upstairs… we can literally go on and on!

The front entrance

Ferguson Architects Modern houses
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

But let’s take in a visual of what the front entrance looks like – how important would you feel strutting down that walkway towards the door, with fresh plants and trees admiring you from both sides?

Eclectic perfection

Ferguson Architects Modern living room
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

Flaunting a delicious combination of modern, rustic, industrial and a few other styles, these interiors are the picture-perfect examples of how the eclectic style can be done up to look most elegant. 

Our favourite piece here? It’s a tie between that gigantic rug anchoring the seating are, and that richly textured wall supporting the striking staircase. What’s yours?

Big on socialising

Ferguson Architects Modern kitchen
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

Right, so we’ve already checked out (and been impressed by) the exterior socialising space, but what about the interior one? Well, just see how fabulously this kitchen and dining area flow into one another, giving us a very strong social ambience, not to mention buckets of inspiration for everything from ceiling lighting and bar stools.

We simply must explore this vision some more!

Ferguson Architects Modern dining room
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects Modern living room
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects Patios
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects Modern gym
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

Let’s see what the west side has to offer with A tropical paradise home in Cape Town.

23 cheap but effective (and stylish) garden fence ideas
Simply extraordinary, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

Discover home inspiration!

