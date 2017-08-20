​Is this the most gorgeous house in Durban?

As you can tell from our headline, today’s homify 360° discovery takes us to Durban, where Ferguson Architects are sharing with us one of their prime creations…
‘House Umhlanga’ does seemingly everything right. It provides spacious layouts, the right combination of materials for its exterior façade, a firm commitment to exterior entertaining, a noteworthy colour palette, and the ideal amount of textures and patterns (both inside and out) to ensure a visually detailed house that’s quite worthy of being bragged about.
Let’s add some top-quality images to our running commentary…
All right, so we know that we don’t usually kick off our discoveries with the back yards, but can you really blame us? Look at this space! That oh-so generous covered terrace; the wonderfully rustic wooden deck that neatly frames the glimmering blue swimming pool; eye-catching metal touches adorning the balcony upstairs… we can literally go on and on!
But let’s take in a visual of what the front entrance looks like – how important would you feel strutting down that walkway towards the door, with fresh plants and trees admiring you from both sides?
Flaunting a delicious combination of modern, rustic, industrial and a few other styles, these interiors are the picture-perfect examples of how the eclectic style can be done up to look most elegant.
Our favourite piece here? It’s a tie between that gigantic rug anchoring the seating are, and that richly textured wall supporting the striking staircase. What’s yours?
Right, so we’ve already checked out (and been impressed by) the exterior socialising space, but what about the interior one? Well, just see how fabulously this kitchen and dining area flow into one another, giving us a very strong social ambience, not to mention buckets of inspiration for everything from ceiling lighting and bar stools.
We simply must explore this vision some more!
