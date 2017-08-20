​Is this the most gorgeous house in Durban?

As you can tell from our headline, today’s homify 360° discovery takes us to Durban, where Ferguson Architects are sharing with us one of their prime creations…

‘House Umhlanga’ does seemingly everything right. It provides spacious layouts, the right combination of materials for its exterior façade, a firm commitment to exterior entertaining, a noteworthy colour palette, and the ideal amount of textures and patterns (both inside and out) to ensure a visually detailed house that’s quite worthy of being bragged about.

Let’s add some top-quality images to our running commentary…