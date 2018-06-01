8 South African prefabs that can be yours

Prefabricated houses (also known as prefab homes or just prefabs) are a godsend when it comes to quick-yet-still-stunning architectural structures, seeing as these beauties are manufactured off-site in advance, stored, and then simply moved to the relevant site for assembly – kind of like those building blocks we all played with as children.

And don’t think that this is a dream come true for only overseas homeowners, for prefabs are quickly gaining momentum in South Africa as well, as these 8 stunning examples are about to prove to you…