Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 South African prefabs that can be yours

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Ntsele, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Modern houses Wood
Loading admin actions …

Prefabricated houses (also known as prefab homes or just prefabs) are a godsend when it comes to quick-yet-still-stunning architectural structures, seeing as these beauties are manufactured off-site in advance, stored, and then simply moved to the relevant site for assembly – kind of like those building blocks we all played with as children.

And don’t think that this is a dream come true for only overseas homeowners, for prefabs are quickly gaining momentum in South Africa as well, as these 8 stunning examples are about to prove to you…

1. A superb example of how prefabs don’t have to look rushed and uncompleted.

Crystal Park Benoni BlackStructure Modern houses
BlackStructure

Crystal Park Benoni

BlackStructure
BlackStructure
BlackStructure

2. Now this is truly a chic and striking design that knows how to combine modern style with lavish touches.

House Maroun - Serengeti Golf Estate - Benoni, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern houses
House of Gargoyle

House Maroun—Serengeti Golf Estate—Benoni

House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

3. Even a sloping landscape is no match for this exquisite prefab design.

House Ntsele, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Modern houses Wood
Urban Habitat Architects

House Ntsele

Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects

4. We love the modern-meets-contemporary style of this family home that definitely has an abundance of space.

HOUSE CAMPBELL - DURBANVILLE, CLARA ANNA FONTEIN. New 515sqm house for this stunning estate., BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

HOUSE CAMPBELL—DURBANVILLE, CLARA ANNA FONTEIN. New 515sqm house for this stunning estate.

BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

5. This prefabricated house will look simply stunning in your average, charm-filled suburban neighbourhood.

HOUSE STEENKAMP, T4 Architects T4 Architects
T4 Architects

HOUSE STEENKAMP

T4 Architects
T4 Architects
T4 Architects

6. Don’t think that just because it’s a prefab it can’t brag with the latest-and-greatest architectural touches, like this one.

House Moosa, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Modern houses Wood render
Urban Habitat Architects

House Moosa

Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Using stone, wood and glass ensures this modern design enjoys a beautifully textured façade.

House Myeni, GMB Architects GMB Architects
GMB Architects

House Myeni

GMB Architects
GMB Architects
GMB Architects

8. Large family? Love to entertain? A prefab can make your spacious-socialising dreams come true!

HOUSE CORNELIUS - Baronetcy Estate, Plattekloof, BLUE SKY Architecture BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

HOUSE CORNELIUS—Baronetcy Estate, Plattekloof

BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture
BLUE SKY Architecture

Want to see just how elegant these prefabs can get? Then check out: A Super Stylish Prefab Family Home.

Are you interested in any of the beautiful house above? Click on the Request Quote button underneath each picture to get in touch with the professionals!

Gardening: 18 gardens and patios you can build yourself
Which of these prefab designs will change your mind about living in a prefabricated house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks