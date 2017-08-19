A simple South African prefab home

Living in a simple, compact, prefab house definitely comes with its fair share of advantages, like pricing, both in terms of construction costs and utilities/bills. Another benefit focuses on the fact that smaller houses are easier to customise and decorate, not to mention clean – and who wouldn’t love their cleaning ritual to be cut back significantly?

More than that, having a large house gives people the tendency to store things they thought they needed, only to end up accumulating dust and clutter.

Expert home builders Readykit Cape (Pty) Ltd from Somerset West, Cape Town also clearly understand the brilliance that is prefab housing…