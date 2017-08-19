A simple South African prefab home

Living in a simple, compact, prefab house definitely comes with its fair share of advantages, like pricing, both in terms of construction costs and utilities/bills. Another benefit focuses on the fact that smaller houses are easier to customise and decorate, not to mention clean – and who wouldn’t love their cleaning ritual to be cut back significantly?
More than that, having a large house gives people the tendency to store things they thought they needed, only to end up accumulating dust and clutter.
Expert home builders Readykit Cape (Pty) Ltd from Somerset West, Cape Town also clearly understand the brilliance that is prefab housing…
How do we dress up small so that it becomes more cute and welcoming? By coating it in warm, earthy colours, of course! Just see how these walls are adorned with a rich mocha tone while the roof flaunts its striking style via terracotta tiles that exude that cool Mediterranean vibe.
Should you decide on using precast concrete construction materials, then you will have to choose which of these three types will best suit your home. First is the solid concrete wall; then there’s the insulated sandwich wall panel; lastly, we get the thin-shell wall panels which have approximately 3.8 cm to 7.6 cm of concrete attached to a steel framing.
The great thing is that the surface of these walls can be made with virtually any type of finish.
Less is more, as they say, but there are also other ways to “trick” the eye into making small interiors look, well, less small. Adding in a floor-length, cream-coloured curtain was able to make this ceiling seem higher while also providing a nice shade to the room’s neutral colour palette.
For the flooring, the builders went with laminated wood, seeing as it is very durable, quite versatile and has the look of genuine wooden floors.
Thanks to these snow-white ceiling trusses, the ceiling appears higher than it would have had it been covered with plywood. It also creates an intricate pattern that can be made to appear as a design feature of the house.
And let’s not forget how the white hues combined with the incoming natural lighting makes the room look simple, light and airy.
Up next on our viewing list: The Prefab Home that Packs a Punch.