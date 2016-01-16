Super Home Design Marvel

Designed by Argentina-based architects, Lebel, this project is a gorgeous and futuristic expansion and remodelling of a single family house. This is a true metamorphisis of old space into brand new design.

A 385 square metre space, this home has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece. What you will find most significant is that the old house was not an unattractive home nor was it old-school. It was modern, pretty and quaint. However, the architects have taken this a few steps further, re-creating it so that it becomes a cutting-edge leader in modern design.

It's kind of like turning the pretty nerd into the attractive president!

With beautiful materials, including glass, water, stone, wood, metal, light and space, the architects have re-evaluated the existing space and have totally transformed this house.

See for yourself, let's go!