7 important tips for a safe and secure home

Safety is no joke, not when we consider the crime rate in South Africa and the fact that everybody knows somebody who’s been through a robbery, burglary, hi-jacking, or worse. That makes it all the more important for us to keep our homes (and families) safe, even if it’s small touches that you can do in and around your home.
Let’s see what you can start doing from today to ensure you don’t join our country’s crime statistics.
Granted, these beauties won’t completely stop a burglary, but they will definitely make an intruder think twice about targeting your home.
Exterior lighting fixtures that work via motion sensors are not a nice-to-have; these days, they are a necessity!
Don’t think your lock-up work is done just because the front- and back doors are locked and bolted. Go so far as to lock every door inside your house when retiring for the night.
Rather safe than sorry.
We know that a beautiful garden helps to enhance your house’s kerb appeal, but large hedges and shrubbery eclipsing doors and windows could be dangerous, seeing as they provide the perfect hiding spots for intruders looking to smash into your home.
Rather keep all plants neatly trimmed and away from your entrances and walkways.
This simple little action can definitely deter burglars from targeting a certain area or neighbourhood. And it’s also very comforting to know that neighbours are keeping an eye open for each other.
If at all possible, keep valuable items away from view, and never leave car keys in a spot where they can be grabbed through a broken window.
And always, after buying expensive items like televisions and computers, get rid of those boxes rather than let them pile up next to your bin outside.
Ever wondered if burglars can see what goes on inside your home by looking at what your mirrors reflect, like your alarm system? Make sure to examine all mirrors from all angles outside.
