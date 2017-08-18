Your browser is out-of-date.

6 photos of a beautiful South African home

Johannes van Graan
Modern kitchen
Our newest homify 360° gem comes from Pretoria-based team Dessiner Interior Architectural, who had the pleasure of working on a most delightful Johannesburg family home.

With a modern style that encompasses all the right elements (spacious layouts, storage compartments, adequate lighting, furniture items that provide both beauty and function, etc.), this is certainly one design project that is sure to feature on many people’s ‘dream home’ lists.

Let’s check it out…

Sleek finishes for the kitchen

Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even though a kitchen is, first and foremost, a working zone, that does not excuse neglecting its style factor. Fortunately, thanks to the various stainless steel appliances, dazzling lighting fixtures and glossy cabinetry, this kitchen has nothing to fear.

Form and function

Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

We’ve said it before, but it deserves repeating: a kitchen island is a godsend feature, so if you have the space for one, then by all means! But what we really love is when they can help out with not only countertop surfaces, but also dining opportunities, like this modern stunner does so elegantly.

Style that lights up

Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your kitchen can flaunt the most brilliant appliances and eye-catching design imaginable, but if it’s a dark and gloomy space, guess what: it’s a fail! 

See how gracefully buckets of natural lighting stream indoors via that generous window, bouncing around from one glossy surface to another!

Magically neutral

Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adorned with soft neutral hues from floor to ceiling, this kitchen really is the epitome of modern style. We’re not saying that bright hues aren’t welcome in a kitchen at all, but just see how much more elegant, roomy and welcoming this design is – and, of course, the colour palette plays a big part in that regard.

The TV room

Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Just when you thought this was all about a kitchen, we divert our attention to another room in this house: the TV lounge. And just like the kitchen, this area also commits to keeping clutter at bay and neatness on top, as is evidenced by, among other things, that exquisitely elongated TV cabinet which seems to be floating.

Some more expert touches

Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We close off this discovery in the TV lounge, with a quick look at eye-catching touches that show just how far modern design can take a space.

A brick-clad focal wall; expertly placed ceiling lighting; a pleasingly patterned rug neatly flooring the space; and, of course, one plush L-shaped sofa on which to lounge and enjoy the rest of this interior style in super comfort!

Next up for your viewing pleasure: A look inside a Cape Town apartment.

​9 redes hoekom inbrekers jou huis teiken
We’d love to know what you think of this house’s interior style.

