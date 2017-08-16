Your browser is out-of-date.

9 South African home facades to get you inspired

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
AT WATER'S EDGE
Loading admin actions …

Have you thought about the ideal facade to suit your home? From modern elegance and sophistication, to clean lines and fresh details, these 9 South African houses are worth a visit. They're an awesome inspiration for your home upgrade, with fascinating features, brilliant illumination and gorgeous glazing adding value to the design and architecture. Let's take a look at the ideas that inspire you most!

1. Nothing neglected

House Eccleston
Everything from a breathtaking garden, pretty pool and even sensational lighting, promises to enhance a welcoming touch of elegance to this modern home.

2. Country charm

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve
If you've always loved the idea of a home in the country, then this charming house is the perfect option for modern living with a retro vibe.

3. Modern and inviting

Residence Naidoo
It's spacious, grand and gorgeous. What better way to impress your guests or just knock passers-by off their seats.

4. For character

View from the front
A triple storey definitely has plenty of space, but remember to incorporate a bit of your character into your architecture too. This layout is extraordinary and with fantastic sights of the landscape, it's definitely lacking absolutely nothing.

5. Twin detail

homify Country style house
A simple all-white colour scheme is an amazing way to showcase that Mediterranean inspired house with views of the seaside.

6. Sophisticated

AT WATER'S EDGE
The textured stone and neutral coloured walls, as well as the element of greenery at the entrance and trendy design makes this home tasteful enough for a contemporary homeowner.

7. Magnificent

Residence Calaca
A home with this much space, a double garage and magnificent entrance would be fitting for a home that has the luxury of space and extraordinary layout.

8. Nature loving

House Zwavelpoort AH
Add a flair for the dramatic with a terrific tree at the front of your home that makes your facade fashionable.

9. Ultra-sleek

External Photo
Ultra-sleek design with fresh air and panoramic views is an absolute must-have aspect for architectural excellence. Here are The key ingredients for a perfect home entrance.

A small, simple and secure house
Which facade is perfect for your home?

