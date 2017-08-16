9 South African home facades to get you inspired

Have you thought about the ideal facade to suit your home? From modern elegance and sophistication, to clean lines and fresh details, these 9 South African houses are worth a visit. They're an awesome inspiration for your home upgrade, with fascinating features, brilliant illumination and gorgeous glazing adding value to the design and architecture. Let's take a look at the ideas that inspire you most!
Everything from a breathtaking garden, pretty pool and even sensational lighting, promises to enhance a welcoming touch of elegance to this modern home.
If you've always loved the idea of a home in the country, then this charming house is the perfect option for modern living with a retro vibe.
It's spacious, grand and gorgeous. What better way to impress your guests or just knock passers-by off their seats.
A triple storey definitely has plenty of space, but remember to incorporate a bit of your character into your architecture too. This layout is extraordinary and with fantastic sights of the landscape, it's definitely lacking absolutely nothing.
A simple all-white colour scheme is an amazing way to showcase that Mediterranean inspired house with views of the seaside.
The textured stone and neutral coloured walls, as well as the element of greenery at the entrance and trendy design makes this home tasteful enough for a contemporary homeowner.
A home with this much space, a double garage and magnificent entrance would be fitting for a home that has the luxury of space and extraordinary layout.
Add a flair for the dramatic with a terrific tree at the front of your home that makes your facade fashionable.
Ultra-sleek design with fresh air and panoramic views is an absolute must-have aspect for architectural excellence. Here are The key ingredients for a perfect home entrance.